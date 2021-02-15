Vaccine clinic to open in Spokane East Central neighborhood

The one-day clinic held on February 16th will offer vaccines to seniors that lack access to other clinics in the city.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Accessibility for the COVID vaccine will improve in Spokane’s East Central community this week.

The MLK Center is hosting a vaccine distribution day on Tuesday, February 16th.

125 doses will be available to seniors over the age of 65 and multigenerational family members over the age of 50.

Spokane Regional Health District and Washington State University’s school of nursing will assist with the clinic.

It’s an effort to make sure vaccines are distributed evenly throughout the region - including to communities of color.

“There’s a lot of historical trauma that people are dealing with,” explained MLK Center executive director Freda Gandy. “We just want to make sure that if people are choosing to take it, that they have access to it.”

One purpose of the clinic is to educate people about the potential benefits of receiving a vaccine.

Gandy believes bringing awareness will allow people to be more comfortable in making a decision.

“We want you to be able and come to a trusted site.”

The MLK center already provides several other services throughout the week. Their senior program includes emotional and social activities focused on the need for older adults.

For now - the center only plans to have appointments available on Tuesday.

They may consider adding another date depending on how the day goes.

“We’re hoping to have enough doses for people who decide to walk-in,” said Gandy.