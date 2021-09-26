Spokane crews work to put out fire at abandoned building on North Regal

Spokane fire crews are working to put out a large building fire at a building on North Regal Street.

An old unoccupied building in Spokane caught fire Sunday night. Multiple crews responded around 8:30 p.m.

According to Spokane Fire chief Brian Shaeffer, the building has been unoccupied for years. He says it's on the fire department's list of "dangerous buildings." It has holes in the floor and damaged stairwells.

Crews were able to go through 80% of the building before they had to leave due to unsafe conditions. No one was found inside.

The fire is burning in the back of the building. Crews will fight the flames from the outside throughout the night. They are expected to be on scene until morning.

On Monday, investigators will work to determine a cause.