Crews put out small fire at downtown Spokane church

According to Spokane crews, a fire started on the roof of the New Community Church Sunday afternoon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews responded to small fire at New Community Church in downtown Spokane Sunday afternoon.

Spokane firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control with minimal damage. Crews tell KREM 2 that the fire could have been worse if it happened in the middle of the night.

Investigators are still working to figure out what cause the fire, but they believe it started on the outside of the building on the roof.

Officials say one person was in the basement but managed to get out safely. No injuries were reported. There was no church service going on at the time of the fire.

Roads in the area are blocked however, fire crews believe they will reopen soon.