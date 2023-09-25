Spokane City Council passes ordinance limiting euthanasia at SCRAPS

Euthanasia is now only permitted for impounded dogs and cats when a veterinarian determines the animal is severely injured, sick, diseased or suffering.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council passed an ordinance limiting euthanasia at the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) after council members learned 13 dogs were put down in a single day.

Council says the ordinance is intended to "adopt a clear legal statement" in the municipal code against euthanasia solely on the basis of lack of capacity to hold the animals. The ordinance also limits euthanasia for impounded dogs and cats when a veterinarian determines the animal is severely injured, sick, diseased or suffering.

This news comes after council members Michael Cathcart and Karen Stratton raised concerns earlier this September when SCRAPS was accused of euthanizing animals to save space.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.