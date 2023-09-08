Spokane City Council members share concerns over regional animal protective services

According to the City of Spokane, community residents and former volunteers spoke out about unethical practices at the animal shelter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members Michael Cathcart and Karen Stratton are speaking out after hearing concerns about the unethical treatment of animals at the Spokane County Regional Animal Protective Services (SCRAPS).

According to the City of Spokane, community residents and former volunteers spoke out about unethical practices at the animal shelter. Council members Cathcart and Stratton wrote an ordinance that makes sure animals are euthanized only when necessary after claims say SCRAPS euthanized animals when they start running out of space.

“We are firmly committed to addressing constituent concerns based on allegations raised by current and former SCRAPS employees and volunteers regarding recent incidents of animal euthanasia, unethical animal treatment, and whistleblower retaliation reported at SCRAPS,” said Council Member Michael Cathcart. “If true, as Council Members, we are concerned these actions violate the terms of the City of Spokane’s interlocal agreement for animal control services related explicitly to determinations for euthanasia. This is an incredibly timely issue, and it’s frustrating we must take this step; however, we’re left with very few options at our disposal.”

The ordinance the council members wrote will be up for review on Monday, Sept. 11. There could be a possible vote on Sept. 18 to pass the emergency ordinance. If the ordinance passes, city code will be amended to match the municipal code and city policy on euthanasia.

