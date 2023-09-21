SCRAPS shelter responds to accusations of unethical treatment of animals

Activists and even some city council members raised concerns after hearing SCRAPS euthanized 13 dogs this Wednesday alone.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) is responding to criticism after it was revealed 13 dogs were euthanized on Wednesday.

As animal activists call for accountability, SCRAPS says it's upholding its mission to protect animals, and the public.



"If the dog is an untreatable threat, then really our only solution or place for that dog, the only humane handling of it, is humane euthanasia," Spokane County Communications Director Patrick Bell said.

Bell says roughly 7% of animals SCRAPS takes in are euthanized. Some have terminal health issues and others are just too dangerous to adopt. Volunteers have been seriously injured, including one who had his bicep ripped after he was attacked.



"It really is at the discretion of the veterinarian, who is our expert, and our behavioral specialist to inform that dog's pathway in its next steps," Bell said.

Citizens and even some city council members were outraged to hear SCRAPS euthanized 13 dogs this Wednesday alone. Councilwoman Karen Stratton even suggested reviewing the city's contract with SCRAPS and potentially working with other organizations that will "value, respect and commit to ethical standards for treating animals."



"We want to save every dog we can," Bell said. "That's a big part of our mission here. We also have to protect the public's safety."



"We don't bring up the dangerous dogs which they have euthanized many in the last year," Underground Rainbow Advocacy Group founder Bryanna Frazen said. "We don't bring those up because we understand. We're not trying to place dangerous animals into the public to harm or injure."

Frazen and co-founder Kelle Masterson claim many of SCRAPS' assessment are sloppy and that staff often exaggerate and include unsubstantiated claims about bite incidents. They point to one dog named Cooper, who was euthanized.



"When you read Cooper's medical history, when they talk about, from another doctor saying 'Oh, he's great with kids, I took him to a school and he was pet by numerous kids every single day,'" Frazen said. "So, what is it? The recommendations don't even state that he should be euthanized. They state that he can be placed in a home and he had an adopter waiting."

Bryanna and Kelle want SCRAPS to be held accountable. They are holding a vigil this Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to remember the dogs euthanized by SCRAPS.

"SCRAPS is open to the public," Bell said. "Come down. See for yourself the humane and ethical treatment we're able to provide here."

