Search for missing 8-year-old boy and dog in Stevens County

The boy and dog were last seen 3100 block of Red Marble Road in the Valley, Washington area Friday night

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is looking for an 8-year-old boy who went missing with his dog Friday night.

The boy has been missing from the the 3100 block of Red Marble Road in the Valley Washington area since Ten o'clock Friday evening. Stevens County Search and Rescue remains on scene in conjunction with the Sheriff's Office assisting in the search.

He has blond hair with a slight build and was last seen wearing all black clothes. According to the Sheriff's office, he is non verbal, has a flight syndrome and does not recognize danger or cold.

He was last seen with a German Shepard dog that is very protective.