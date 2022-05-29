x
Crime

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Yakima girl

The girl was inside a vehicle stolen from a parking lot this morning at 9:45 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Amber Alert was issued this morning from the Yakima Police Department for a vehicle stolen from a parking lot with a 1-year-old girl inside. 

According to the Amber Alert, her name is Freya Gartrell. She is being described as Hispanic, with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing a white onesie with fruit on it.

The car is a gold 2014 GMC Acadia, and was stolen from a post office parking lot near 3rd Ave. and Washington, according to the Amber Alert.

The license plate is a Washington plate with the number BTW5401. 

To report any information on her whereabouts or the vehicle, call the Yakima Police Department at (509) 457-0207.

