Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Yakima girl

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Amber Alert was issued this morning from the Yakima Police Department for a vehicle stolen from a parking lot with a 1-year-old girl inside.
According to the Amber Alert, her name is Freya Gartrell. She is being described as Hispanic, with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing a white onesie with fruit on it.
The car is a gold 2014 GMC Acadia, and was stolen from a post office parking lot near 3rd Ave. and Washington, according to the Amber Alert.
The license plate is a Washington plate with the number BTW5401.
To report any information on her whereabouts or the vehicle, call the Yakima Police Department at (509) 457-0207.