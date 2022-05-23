Spokane County Medical Examiner reclassifying Kala Williams' death as a homicide

The decomposed remains of 20-year-old Kala Williams were found in a wooded area of southwest Spokane in May 2012.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — A decade after a missing Spokane woman was found dead in a wooded area in Spokane, the Spokane County Medical Examiner has changed the woman's manner of death from "undetermined" to "homicide."

The decomposed remains of 20-year-old Kala Williams were found in a sleeping bag in a wooded area of southwest Spokane in May 2012. Williams disappeared a month before her body was found.

Spokane Police received a missing person report from Williams' brother on April 2, 2012. He reported last seeing her several weeks prior.

Authorities said children came across the decomposing body on May 16, 2012, in a wooded area near 14th and Milton, just off Highway 195.

The medical examiner's office initially ruled Williams' manner of death as "undetermined," despite the gruesome details surrounding her death. Now, 10 years later, the office is requesting the Washington Department of Health change the manner of death listed on her death certificate to "homicide."

In order for the medical examiner to review the manner of death, it has to be at the request of law enforcement or family.

The medical examiner is responsible for determining both the cause and manner of death, according to Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley. The cause of death is the actual change in the body that leads to death, such as a heart attack or a gunshot wound, while the manner of death is a description of the circumstances of death.

Webley said the classification of manner of death is a "neutral" activity for a medical examiner, as the manner of death is a description required by the state for the purpose of categorizing death. It does not indicate or imply any criminal intent.

Here's how classifying the manner of death works:

If someone dies of a natural disease and there is no injury or drug or other external force involved, the manner is classified as natural

If an injury has caused or contributed to death, there are 3 manners to choose from: suicide (if the person inflicts the injury on themselves), accident (if the injury is an unforeseen outcome of another activity), or homicide (if the injury is inflicted by someone else).

(if the person inflicts the injury on themselves), (if the injury is an unforeseen outcome of another activity), or (if the injury is inflicted by someone else). If the body is too decomposed, too badly burned, or otherwise too degraded to determine a cause of death, or there is not enough information available at the time of certification about the circumstances, the manner can be classified as undetermined

Because Williams' body was so decomposed by the time she was found, the medical examiner was unable to determine the exact cause of death. There was also insufficient information about the circumstances of death at the time Williams was found, so the medical examiner was unable to determine a manner of death, according to Webley.

The manner of death is made at a single point in time during what may be an ongoing investigation for the purpose of death certification. Because of this, Webley said cases are never truly "closed," as new information may come to light at any point in time.