SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced three more political appointments on Monday, sending them to the city council for approval.

According to a news release from City Spokesperson Marlene Feist, Woodward named a new Director of Communications & Marketing, an Interim Director of Human Resources and a Chief Financial Officer.

Woodward nominated Brian Coddington, who currently is the Communications and Community Relations Director for Spokane Public Schools, as her new Director of Communications & Marketing. The positions acts as the city spokesperson.

Coddington also has previous experience in this role with the city.

Woodward also appointed Tonya Wallace as the Chief Financial Officer and Tom Bartridge as Interim Director of Human Resources.

Wallace has been the Chief Budget Officer for Spokane County since 2017, and also has experience with the City of Boise, helping in financial roles.

Bartridge served as Woodward's Transition Director, and has worked in human resources departments for multiple companies in the Middle East.

The next step is for the Spokane City Council to confirm the appointments. Last week, the council confirmed seven department directors who had already been serving in active roles.

