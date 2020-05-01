SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 30 people have applied for a vacant spot representing District 2 on the Spokane City Council.

The 32 candidates are vying for a spot left vacant after City Council President Breean Beggs left his seat when he assumed his position at the start of the year.

Some of the candidates are familiar faces, such as 2019 City Council President candidate Phil Tyler, former school board candidate Katey Treloar, and former city council candidate Anthony Kiepe. The spot represents South Spokane.

Tyler has previously denied allegations of abuse by former spouses.

The full list of candidates includes, in alphabetical order by last name:

Robbi Anthony

Chistine Carlile

Chris Carlisle

Alan Chatham

Anthony (Tony) Dinaro

Dennis Gillette

Sarah Griffith

Pia Hallenberg Christensen

Shauna Harshman

Tyler Henthorne

John Hoye Jr.

Anthony Kiepe

Beth LaBar

Ryann Louie

Randy McGlenn II

Patrick McKann

Andrew Mills

Robert Myron

Matthew Norman

Matthe Patching

Randy Ramos

Thomas Sanderson

Kristine Schuler

Ashley Strine

Kathleen Thamm

Katey Treloar

Phil Tyler

Son Hoang Vu

John Waite

Randy Watts

Michelle Weaver

Betsy Wilkerson

Finalists for the position will be picked by the council after Jan. 8. The council will then interview the finalists during a meeting on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., during which the public is allowed to attend but can't give testimony.

