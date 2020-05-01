SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 30 people have applied for a vacant spot representing District 2 on the Spokane City Council.
The 32 candidates are vying for a spot left vacant after City Council President Breean Beggs left his seat when he assumed his position at the start of the year.
Some of the candidates are familiar faces, such as 2019 City Council President candidate Phil Tyler, former school board candidate Katey Treloar, and former city council candidate Anthony Kiepe. The spot represents South Spokane.
Tyler has previously denied allegations of abuse by former spouses.
The full list of candidates includes, in alphabetical order by last name:
- Robbi Anthony
- Chistine Carlile
- Chris Carlisle
- Alan Chatham
- Anthony (Tony) Dinaro
- Dennis Gillette
- Sarah Griffith
- Pia Hallenberg Christensen
- Shauna Harshman
- Tyler Henthorne
- John Hoye Jr.
- Anthony Kiepe
- Beth LaBar
- Ryann Louie
- Randy McGlenn II
- Patrick McKann
- Andrew Mills
- Robert Myron
- Matthew Norman
- Matthe Patching
- Randy Ramos
- Thomas Sanderson
- Kristine Schuler
- Ashley Strine
- Kathleen Thamm
- Katey Treloar
- Phil Tyler
- Son Hoang Vu
- John Waite
- Randy Watts
- Michelle Weaver
- Betsy Wilkerson
Finalists for the position will be picked by the council after Jan. 8. The council will then interview the finalists during a meeting on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., during which the public is allowed to attend but can't give testimony.
