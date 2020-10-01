SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council has named seven finalists for the vacant seat left by Breean Beggs when he assumed his position as council president.

The seven finalists were selected from a pool of 32 people who applied for the seat.

The list includes:

Alan Chatham

Pia Hallenberg

Randy Ramos

Katey Treloar

John Waite

Michelle Weaver

Betsy Wilkerson

The council will conduct interviews with the final candidates on Jan. 13 before deciding who to appoint to the seat. The meeting is open to the public, but there will not be a public comment period.

Beggs thanked everyone who applied for his old spot in a news release.

