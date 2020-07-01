SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke at the first City Council meeting of 2020, covering topics such as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and honoring a local business leader.

KREM's Casey Decker was at the meeting, and said the Nadine read proclamations naming January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and honoring Paul Fish, the owner of Spokane-based outdoor sporting goods business Mountain Gear.

Decker said Woodward also spoke about developing a working relationship with the council in order to collaborate on goals. She also spoke about moving a police precinct to downtown Spokane and finding long-term solutions for the city's homeless population.

Woodward also said she would attend as many council meetings as she can.

