SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich endorsed Nadine Woodward in the race for Spokane Mayor.

His was only the latest of many high-profile endorsements that have been doled out to Woodward and her opponent, current Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart.

Both candidates have support from local businesses, political organizations, unions and prominent Spokane figures.

Woodward tends to get more business endorsements, where Stuckart has more from labor and elected leaders.

When it comes to organizations, Stuckart has support from a variety of Democratic party groups. He’s been endorsed by the Spokane County Democrats, Spokane County Young Democrats, Young Democrats at Eastern Washington University, and the 3rd Legislative District Democrats.

He has also been endorsed by groups dedicated to specific issues, such as guns, the environment and abortion rights. Those organizations include the Alliance for Gun Responsibility Victory Fund PAC, the Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice Washington PAC, Washington Conservation Voters, and Upper Columbia River Group of the Sierra Club.

Stuckart also has more than two dozen labor endorsements. His website lists 28 different locals and other union organizations, including Spokane firefighters and Spokane teachers.

Woodward has endorsements from two unions: the roofers and Spokane Police.

When endorsing Stuckart, the firefighters cited his record of working with and supporting firefighters. The police said they liked Woodward's willingness to listen to others to come up with public safety solutions.

Woodward has the support of dozens of local businesses, ranging from the food industry to metalwork to hotels.

Her strongest base of support, however, is in real estate. She has endorsements from nine different contracting, realty or development firms. Those include the Spokane Association of Realtors, the Spokane Home Builders Association, and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors.

RELATED: How donations for 2019 Spokane mayor, council candidates compare to past years

Some area tribes have also offered endorsements. The Kalispel Tribe supports Woodward, whereas the Spokane tribe sides with Stuckart.

Kalispel cited homelessness and crime as areas they feel Woodward would lead. Spokane cited the environment and worker protections in their endorsement of Stuckart.

When it comes to individuals, Stuckart is endorsed by four of his colleagues on city council: Karen Stratton, Breean Beggs, Candace Mumm and Lori Kinnear. He’s also endorsed by a number of other local leaders, including state Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, state Reps. Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli, City of Spokane CFO Gavin Cooley, and school board member Mike Weiser.

Former government leaders like Stuckart, too. He’s been endorsed by state Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown, ex-mayor Jack Geraghty, former Facilities District CEO Kevin Twohig, and former council members Mike Allen and Jon Snyder.

Some business leaders back Stuckart, such as Avista CEO Scott Morris. Others include Don Barbieri and Rob Brewster.

Other endorsements for Stuckart include Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson, Spokane native and best-selling author Jess Walter and The Rev. Happy Watkins.

When it comes to elected officials on Woodward's side, Sheriff Knezovich and former state senator Michael Baumgartner support her.

Woodward also has endorsements from numerous well-known current or former business leaders. Those include Bruce Barany, Robin Ball, Duane Alton, Fritz Wolff, Walt Worth, James Black, Tony Bonanzino, Kate McCaslin, Heidi Stanley and Chud Wendle.

Phil Altmeyer, who heads up Union Gospel Mission, has also endorsed Woodward.

RELATED: Woodward, Stuckart projected to move on to general election for Spokane Mayor

RELATED: Ben Stuckart discusses mayoral platform: 'It needs to be about what we want Spokane to be'

RELATED: 'tt all goes back to listening': Spokane mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward discusses platform