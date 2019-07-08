SPOKANE, Wash. — Nadine Woodward is leading the Primary for Spokane Mayor after the first ballot count was completed at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Woodward has received 13,419 so far, which represents 42.27 percent of the 31,748 votes counted. The Spokane County Elections Office estimates that 18,000 ballots are still left to be counted, but that number could rise and may include people not voting in the mayoral Primary.

Ben Stuckart currently sits at second in the race with 11,805 votes in the first count, or 37.18 percent of votes counted.

KREM is projecting Woodward and Stuckart to move on to the general election in November. One of them will replace current Mayor David Condon, who cannot run again due to term limits.

Woodward talked about the needs for "common sense for Spokane solutions" in the upcoming mayor in a speech at her campaign's primary election party, which echos her campaign slogan.

"We need to work for common sense for Spokane solutions to reduce homelessness, increase public safety, and to have an economic vision where we will work with our neighboring partners and we will develop the I-90 corridor and we will bring great jobs and businesses to our city," Woodward.

Extended remarks by Woodward:

Stuckart said in a speech to the crowd at his primary election party that he is running to improve Spokane in the same way improvements were made to Sprague Ave.

The reason I am running is I believe we can have walkable neighborhoods, with housing variety and we can replicate what we did on Sprague Avenue all over the city of Spokane,” he said. “Walkable communities create actual community in Spokane, and that’s why we all live in Spokane because we believe in a better community.”

Extended remarks by Stuckart:

Of the five other candidates on the ballot, Shawn Poole currently sits at third place with 3,727 votes so far, or 11.74 percent of the vote.

Jonathan Bingle sits at fourth place with 1,896 votes so far, which counts for 5.97 percent of the vote.

Kelly Cruz is currently sitting in last out of those who appeared on the ballot with 774 of votes, or 2.44 percent of votes.

A sixth candidate, Nicolette Ocheltree, is running a write-in campaign during the Primary. Currently, the Spokane County Elections Office has counted 127 write in ballots, but it is not clear if all of these are for Ocheltree. If they are, this would put her in sixth and last place.

So far, 31,748 votes have been counted in the mayoral race.

The election won’t be finalized until Aug. 20, and additional counts will take place in the coming days, with the next count taking place on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The election won't be finalized until Aug. 20, and additional counts will take place in the coming days, with the next count taking place on Wednesday at 6 p.m.