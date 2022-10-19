Chris Jordan | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Chris Jordan is running for Spokane County Commissioner for District 1. We spoke with him over tea about what he would bring to the position.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state's midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8, 2022. This year, two new faces are competing for the Spokane County Commissioner District 1 position, a brand new position in the county. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.

Amanda Roley

Chris Jordan, welcome to The Tea with Amanda Rowley, so excited to have you here with me today.

Chris Jordan

Yes, thanks for having me.

Amanda Roley

Well, let's start out, I gotta know, what kind of tea did you decide to sip on today?

Chris Jordan

I got the Rooibos tea, and it's nice and hot. It's decaf, perfect for the evening, unwind a little bit and try to maybe avoid the ice cream or push it off until tomorrow.

Amanda Roley

There you go! Well, let's get right to it. Why did you decide to run for, you're running for District 1, a new district here in Spokane County. So why did you decide to run?

Chris Jordan

For the past seven years, I've been working as a state attorney here in Spokane. So I do child safety cases, really take action in court as a lawyer to help keep children safe who are in danger, and then work with families to help them heal and be safe again. So that's what I've been doing for seven years. It's a heavy job, right? But I see a lot of patterns playing out in my cases, mental health issues that are untreated, drug addiction that's untreated, some poverty issues, domestic violence, and I decided I don't want to sit on the sidelines anymore. I want to be a part of the solution.

Amanda Roley

I understand you worked on the Homeless Children Education Act, the first Washington law addressing student homelessness. What plans do you have if you were to win the county commissioner seat to further those efforts here in Spokane County?

Chris Jordan

I really think we need determined regional leadership on this. I think that our county is not doing enough to lead. County commissioners, if we have some new voices, can make a big difference on this issue. We can convene the region, right? Because this is a regional issue.

Amanda Roley

Speaking of new voices, this is a historic race for Spokane County. We went from three county commission districts to five. You're running for the new county District 1, right? So let's start with that. How long have you lived in District 1?

Chris Jordan

Pretty much my whole life is up and down District 1.

Amanda Roley

Can you talk to me about what you think are the most pressing issues that District 1 faces right now?

Chris Jordan

Child care is a critical issue that I've been hearing about on the campaign trail.

Amanda Roley

Because of the pandemic, right?

Chris Jordan

It absolutely contributes to it. But you know, talk to any parent in Spokane, they'll tell you how expensive childcare is. And it's so... it's an economic issue, but it can be a child safety issue.

Amanda Roley

How do you stand out against your opponent, Kim Plese?

Chris Jordan

Well, I'm the candidate calling for childcare funding. I think that's a critical issue that we can make a difference for families. I've got the record on public safety, having spent seven years as a state attorney focused on keeping kids safe.

Amanda Roley

Yeah. And this could be the first time in decades that we could see a Democrat sitting on the Board of County Commissioners. You're running Democrat. Things went favorably blue in the primary elections. I wonder, do you think that gives you an edge going into the general election?

Chris Jordan

Whatever way the elections go, there will probably be a mixture of folks and I've got the experience having worked with Republicans and Democrats before to pass legislation. And I think it's important that we elect people who've got that track record.

Amanda Roley

Well, thank you so much, Chris, for spilling the tea with me on this election and it was really nice to get to know you.

Chris Jordan

You as well. Thanks for having me.

To watch the extended interview with Chris Jordan, use the player below:

