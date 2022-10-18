Kootenai County Midterm Elections: Where to register to vote, how to request an absentee ballot, who’s running for office

Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Kootenai County midterm elections.

In Idaho, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment, college trustees, state representatives, lieutenant governor and governor. Some of the key Kootenai County races include Kootenai County commissioners, Legislative District 2 state representatives and North Idaho College trustees.

You can find your polling place (even if you live outside of Kootenai County) here.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is 11 days prior to an election at 5 p.m. All absentee ballots must be returned to the Elections Department before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If you are planning to fill out an absentee ballot, it is important to request one from the county clerk's office. Idaho does not have permanent absentee status for residents, meaning absentee ballots must be requested each calendar year.

How do I get an absentee ballot?

Idaho voters can also register in person at their polling place on Election Day. Find your polling place here.

Voter registration forms can't be emailed or faxed because they must contain your original signature.

Kootenai County voters must register with the Kootenai County Elections Department at 1808 North 3rd Street, Coeur d'Alene. You can register at the office, register online or fill out a Registration Card online and drop off or mail a filled-out Voter Registration Card.

“Your approval of this effort would combat historic inflation by returning money to the taxpayers, creating a simple flat tax, and making the single largest investment in public education in Idaho history.”

“Do you approve or disapprove of the State of Idaho using the record budget surplus to refund $500 million back to hardworking Idaho taxpayers, cut ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million, and put more money in our classrooms by increasing education and student funding by a record $410 million?

"Shall Section 8, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to provide that the Legislature must convene in organizational sessions commencing on the first Thursday of December after the general election, unless a different day shall have been appointed by law, and in special session by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives no later than fifteen days following the receipt of a joint written petition of at least sixty percent of the membership of each house specifying subjects to be considered, and to provide that the Legislature shall have no power in such a special session to consider or pass any bills or resolutions on any subjects other than those specified in the petition and those necessary to provide for the expenses of the session?"

Language regarding the measures is from the questions as printed on the ballot.

The other is an advisory vote about the outcome of a special session in August that decided what Idaho would do with a record budget surplus.

Idahoans will be asked to vote on two ballot issues in November. One is an Idaho constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to call itself back for a special session after it adjourns for the year. Currently, only the governor can call for a special session of the legislature.

Governor of Idaho Candidates :

In Idaho elections, one candidate from each party advances to the midterm election. Multiple political parties are represented in Idaho; therefore, a total of five candidates are in the race for Governor of Idaho.

Ammon Bundy (I)

Ammon Bundy is an anti-government activist from southern Idaho. He is widely known for leading a 2016 standoff with the federal government in Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon. He was also an outspoken critic of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and was arrested for trespassing twice during the Idaho Legislature's 2020 Special Session, which was held to discuss COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Bundy first worked for the government mowing cemeteries and parks in Nevada. He also served a two-year mission in Minnesota.

In February 2022, Bundy stopped campaigning as a Republican and switched to an Independent in his bid for governor, calling the Republican party "corrupt and wicked."

If elected, Bundy's priorities will include implementing his Keep Idaho IDAHO Plan, which he said will "assist in bringing about a culture of liberty and property in Idaho that will rival early America."

Learn more here.

Chantyrose Davison (C)

Chantyrose Davison is a mother of two who describes herself as "an average Idahoan" and "a REAL person." She is running for governor as a Constitutionalist but said she will bring a strong Republican backing to the position.

Davison received 64.43% of the Constitution Party votes statewide in the Primary election. In Kootenai County, she received 44 votes, making up 100% of the votes in the party.

If elected, Davison's priorities will include protecting Idaho borders, improving the state's schools, ending Idaho's Grocery Tax and reforming property tax and health care.

Learn more here.

Stephen Heidt (D)

Stephen Heidt worked at the dairy in his town, located a few miles south of Preston, Idaho, from the time he was 10 years old. He spent more than a decade working in Idaho's prisons before joining the Army National Guard’s 144th Evac Hospital and later the Army Reserve 385th Combat Support Hospital.

Heidt ran unopposed in the primary election and received 80.11% of the votes statewide in the primary election. In Kootenai County, Heidt received 2,336 votes, making up 100% of the votes in the party.

If elected, Heidt's priorities will include strengthening the public education system in Idaho, protecting health care by expanding Medicaid expansion and reforming Idaho's criminal justice system.

Learn more here.

Brad Little (R) | Incumbent

Brad Little is running for his second term as Idaho's governor. He was first elected to the position in 2019.

Little was appointed to the Idaho State Senate in 2001 by then-Governor Dirk Kempthorne. He served in the state legislature until 2009 before being elected as Idaho's lieutenant governor, a position he held until 2019 when he was elected governor.

Before his time in government, Little worked on his family's sheep farm and received an agricultural business degree from the University of Idaho.

Little received 50.81% of the votes statewide in the primary election. In Kootenai County, he received 39.40% of the votes in the Republican party, less than challenger Janice McGeachin.

If re-elected, Little's priorities will include making Idaho "the place where we all have the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay and for the ones who have left to choose to return."

Learn more here.

Paul Sand (L)

Paul Sand spent more than 65 years as a software engineer. He spent 10 years serving on the White Bird City Council and is a former member of the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department.

From 1972-1977, Sand developed software tools for the state of Minnesota. From 1997-2010, he worked for Monaco Enterprises, Inc. in Spokane, which produces emergency detection, response and incident management systems.

Sand received 60.23% of the votes statewide in the primary election. In Kootenai County, he received 45 votes, making up 62.50% of the votes in the party.

If elected, Sand's priorities will include creating a future of peace, freedom, equality, transparency, and economic and social opportunity for everyone.