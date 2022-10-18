Kootenai County Midterm Elections: Where to register to vote, how to request an absentee ballot, who’s running for office
Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Kootenai County midterm elections.
Key Dates
Register to vote
Idaho Constitutional Amendments
Governor of Idaho Candidates
Idaho Attorney General Candidates
State Representative, District 2 Position B Candidates
Kootenai County Commissioner Dist. 3 Candidates
North Idaho College Trustee Zone 1 Candidates
North Idaho College Trustee Zone 2 Candidates
North Idaho College Zone 5 Candidates
Idaho's midterm election takes place on Nov. 8, 2022.
In Idaho, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment, college trustees, state representatives, lieutenant governor and governor. Some of the key Kootenai County races include Kootenai County commissioners, Legislative District 2 state representatives and North Idaho College trustees.
Key Dates:
- Oct. 14: Last day to register to vote online.
- Oct. 24: Early voting begins in Kootenai County. Polls are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 28: Last day to request an absentee ballot.
- Nov. 4: Last day for early voting.
- Nov. 8: Election Day.
- Nov. 23: Election results certified.
Register to vote:
Congressional and legislative districts were also redrawn for this year’s elections, starting with the primary. The redistricting commission’s final report is posted here. View the congressional district map here, and to find your legislative district, click here for the legislative district look-up tool.
How do I register to vote?
Kootenai County voters must register with the Kootenai County Elections Department at 1808 North 3rd Street, Coeur d'Alene. You can register at the office, register online or fill out a Registration Card online and drop off or mail a filled-out Voter Registration Card.
Voter registration forms can't be emailed or faxed because they must contain your original signature.
Idaho voters can also register in person at their polling place on Election Day. Find your polling place here.
How do I get an absentee ballot?
If you are planning to fill out an absentee ballot, it is important to request one from the county clerk's office. Idaho does not have permanent absentee status for residents, meaning absentee ballots must be requested each calendar year.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is 11 days prior to an election at
5 p.m. All absentee ballots must be returned to the Elections Department before 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Kootenai County absentee ballots can be requested here.
How do I find my polling place?
You can find your polling place (even if you live outside of Kootenai County) here.
Idaho Constitutional Amendments:
Idahoans will be asked to vote on two ballot issues in November. One is an Idaho constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to call itself back for a special session after it adjourns for the year. Currently, only the governor can call for a special session of the legislature.
The other is an advisory vote about the outcome of a special session in August that decided what Idaho would do with a record budget surplus.
Language regarding the measures is from the questions as printed on the ballot.
Proposed constitutional amendment: SJR 102
"Shall Section 8, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to provide that the Legislature must convene in organizational sessions commencing on the first Thursday of December after the general election, unless a different day shall have been appointed by law, and in special session by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives no later than fifteen days following the receipt of a joint written petition of at least sixty percent of the membership of each house specifying subjects to be considered, and to provide that the Legislature shall have no power in such a special session to consider or pass any bills or resolutions on any subjects other than those specified in the petition and those necessary to provide for the expenses of the session?"
Read more here.
Idaho Advisory Question
“Do you approve or disapprove of the State of Idaho using the record budget surplus to refund $500 million back to hardworking Idaho taxpayers, cut ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million, and put more money in our classrooms by increasing education and student funding by a record $410 million?
“Your approval of this effort would combat historic inflation by returning money to the taxpayers, creating a simple flat tax, and making the single largest investment in public education in Idaho history.”
Read more here.
Governor of Idaho Candidates:
In Idaho elections, one candidate from each party advances to the midterm election. Multiple political parties are represented in Idaho; therefore, a total of five candidates are in the race for Governor of Idaho.
Ammon Bundy (I)
Ammon Bundy is an anti-government activist from southern Idaho. He is widely known for leading a 2016 standoff with the federal government in Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon. He was also an outspoken critic of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and was arrested for trespassing twice during the Idaho Legislature's 2020 Special Session, which was held to discuss COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Bundy first worked for the government mowing cemeteries and parks in Nevada. He also served a two-year mission in Minnesota.
In February 2022, Bundy stopped campaigning as a Republican and switched to an Independent in his bid for governor, calling the Republican party "corrupt and wicked."
If elected, Bundy's priorities will include implementing his Keep Idaho IDAHO Plan, which he said will "assist in bringing about a culture of liberty and property in Idaho that will rival early America."
Chantyrose Davison (C)
Chantyrose Davison is a mother of two who describes herself as "an average Idahoan" and "a REAL person." She is running for governor as a Constitutionalist but said she will bring a strong Republican backing to the position.
Davison received 64.43% of the Constitution Party votes statewide in the Primary election. In Kootenai County, she received 44 votes, making up 100% of the votes in the party.
If elected, Davison's priorities will include protecting Idaho borders, improving the state's schools, ending Idaho's Grocery Tax and reforming property tax and health care.
Stephen Heidt (D)
Stephen Heidt worked at the dairy in his town, located a few miles south of Preston, Idaho, from the time he was 10 years old. He spent more than a decade working in Idaho's prisons before joining the Army National Guard’s 144th Evac Hospital and later the Army Reserve 385th Combat Support Hospital.
Heidt ran unopposed in the primary election and received 80.11% of the votes statewide in the primary election. In Kootenai County, Heidt received 2,336 votes, making up 100% of the votes in the party.
If elected, Heidt's priorities will include strengthening the public education system in Idaho, protecting health care by expanding Medicaid expansion and reforming Idaho's criminal justice system.
Brad Little (R) | Incumbent
Brad Little is running for his second term as Idaho's governor. He was first elected to the position in 2019.
Little was appointed to the Idaho State Senate in 2001 by then-Governor Dirk Kempthorne. He served in the state legislature until 2009 before being elected as Idaho's lieutenant governor, a position he held until 2019 when he was elected governor.
Before his time in government, Little worked on his family's sheep farm and received an agricultural business degree from the University of Idaho.
Little received 50.81% of the votes statewide in the primary election. In Kootenai County, he received 39.40% of the votes in the Republican party, less than challenger Janice McGeachin.
If re-elected, Little's priorities will include making Idaho "the place where we all have the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay and for the ones who have left to choose to return."
Paul Sand (L)
Paul Sand spent more than 65 years as a software engineer. He spent 10 years serving on the White Bird City Council and is a former member of the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department.
From 1972-1977, Sand developed software tools for the state of Minnesota. From 1997-2010, he worked for Monaco Enterprises, Inc. in Spokane, which produces emergency detection, response and incident management systems.
Sand received 60.23% of the votes statewide in the primary election. In Kootenai County, he received 45 votes, making up 62.50% of the votes in the party.
If elected, Sand's priorities will include creating a future of peace, freedom, equality, transparency, and economic and social opportunity for everyone.
Idaho Attorney General Candidates:
Incumbent Lawrence Wasden will be replaced next year after one Republican candidate received more votes than him in the primary election. Idaho will soon have a new Attorney General for the first time since 2002.
Tom Arkoosh (D)
Tom Arkoosh has practiced law for 44 years and is currently a partner at Arkoosh Law Offices. He worked extensively on litigation surrounding the Snake River Basin Adjudication and has experience in civil, commercial, criminal, natural resources and water resource law.
Arkoosh enrolled at the University of Idaho law school but did not finish. Instead, he spent a year as the first bailiff-law clerk in the Idaho federal court system.
Arkoosh was not on the primary election ballots because he was not running at the time. However, he became the Democratic nominee in July after Steve Scanlin dropped out of the race.
If elected, Arkoosh's priorities will include protecting individualism and the absence of government interference.
Raul Labrador (R)
Raul Labrador is a former United States Representative for the state of Idaho. He served in Congress from 2011-2019 and served in the Idaho State Legislature from 2006-2010. He also served as the chair of the Idaho Republican party from 2019-2020.
Labrador received a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the University of Washington. After law school, he interned for the Criminal Division of a United States Attorney’s office and served as a Law Clerk for the United States Court for the District of Idaho.
Labrador received 51.56% of the votes statewide in the primary election. In Kootenai County, he received 70.17% of the votes in the Republican party.
If elected, Labrador's priorities will include defending Idahoan’s individual liberties, fighting back against the Biden administration’s failed policies and ensuring conservative Legislators have a true partner in the Attorney General’s office.
State Representative, District 2 Position B Candidates:
Dale Hawkins (R)
Dale Hawkins is the Chairman of the precinct committee for the Benewah County Santa Precinct. He was first elected to the committee in 2014 before being elected to serve as the Vice-Chair and Chairman. He was also elected to the local water sewer board in Fernwoodin 2008, where he served for four years.
Hawkins also owns a small gun store and is an NRA-certified instructor.
Hawkins received 8,270 votes statewide in the primary election, which made up 100% of the votes in the party. In Kootenai County, he received 3,128 votes, also making up 100% of the votes in the party.
If elected, Hawkins priorities will include standing up for a Republican form of government, pushing back at expanding budgets, reducing bureaucracies, ending unnecessary regulation, stopping the perversion of Idaho's education system and more.
Jennifer Ann Luoma (L)
Jennifer Ann Luoma describes herself as a "bleeding heart Libertarian independent." She spent 13 years with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control (MMC) in Minnesota, where she oversaw mosquito control activities for an assigned area.
Luoma studied history and geography at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and studied environmental, safety and health communication at Inver Hills Community College.
Luoma received 37 votes statewide, making up 100% of Libertarian votes for State Representative District 2, Position B. In Kootenai County, she received 14 votes.
If elected, Luoma's priorities will include "putting people and principles before political party."
Tom Stroschein (D)
Tom Stroschein currently serves as Board Chair of the Elk River Recreation District. He served 12 years as the Latah County Commissioner and also served on the Board of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for 15 years.
In the 1970s, Stroschein was called by then-Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus to serve as a board member of the Idaho Sheep Commission. In the 1980s, he served as Congressman Richard Stallings' (D-Idaho) agriculture advisor. He was also a board member of the Idaho Wheat Commission and the Idaho State FSA Board in the 1990s.
Stroschein received 1,154 votes in the primary election statewide, making up 100% of the Democratic votes in this race. In Kootenai County, he received 269 votes, also making up 100% of the votes.
If elected, Stroschein's top priorities will include protecting and improving public education, ensuring proper funding for Idaho's rural schools and expanding behavioral health in rural Idaho.
Kootenai County Commissioner Dist. 3 Candidates:
Leslie Duncan (R) | Incumbent
Incumbent Leslie Duncan has served as the Kootenai County Commissioner for District 3 for three years. Prior to her time in Kootenai County, she worked in law enforcement as a criminal investigator, reserve police officer and liaison to the Los Angeles, Oxnard and Santa Barbara police departments.
Duncan received 26,176 votes in the primary election in Kootenai County, making up 100% of the Republican votes in this race.
If re-elected, Duncan's top priorities will include protecting and preserving Kootenai County, defending individual property rights and controlling property taxes.
Reuben R. Miranda (D)
Reuben Miranda spent 40 years as a software developer. Miranda ran for Spokane County Commissioner for District 6 in 2018 but was unsuccessful.
Miranda received 3,007 votes in the primary election in Kootenai County, making up 100% of the Democratic votes in this race.
If elected, Miranda's top priorities will include serving in a non-partisan manner and focusing on what is best for the residents of Kootenai County.
North Idaho College Trustee Zone 1 Candidates:
The Zone 1 seat is currently held by appointed Chair David Wold.
Ronald W. Hartman
Ronald Hartman moved to Kootenai County in September 2020 from Tucson, Ariz., as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Hartman "retired from Caterpillar July 2021 after 45 years in corporate 100 companies," said a news release.
While completing his engineering degree, Hartman was at John Deere for two years. After completing his MBA, he was at Ford Motor Company for 32 years. After retiring from Ford, he went on to work for 11 years at Caterpillar.
Tarie Zimmerman
Tarie Zimmerman spent years working in aerospace engineering but stepped away to focus on raising her children. During that time, she was devoted to the children’s educational and extracurricular success, volunteering in schools and the community, managing her son’s hockey teams and owning a small business.
If elected, Zimmerman's priorities will include bringing conservative leadership to the NIC Board of Trustees, offering calm professionalism to fellow Board members toward success and focusing on the growth of NIC.
North Idaho College Trustee Zone 2 Candidates:
The Zone 2 seat is currently held by John Goedde, who is not seeking election in November.
Brad Corkill
Brad Corkill has been the owner and operator of Whiteman Lumber in Cataldo, which is the oldest continually operating sawmill in Idaho, for 34 years. He also served eight years on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, with two of those years as chairman, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Corkill has served on a variety of boards and foundations throughout Idaho, including the St. Maries School Board, the Kellogg School Board, the Idaho Public Charter School Commission and others.
He also served as chairman of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee from 2006-2010 and has remained active in local Republican politics for decades.
If elected, Corkill's top priorities will include ensuring NIC does not lose its accreditation and ensuring NIC students get a good value for their tuition dollar.
Diana L. Sheridan
Diana Sheridan has 38 years of experience as an entrepreneur. She said she started her business with a $1,000 limit on a credit card and expanded it to four counties in Western Washington. She also serves on the Better Business Bureau Board of Directors and Executive Board of Directors for Washington and Idaho.
She also served on the Slingerland Institute Board of Directors, where she provided specific remedies for reading disabilities. She also volunteered for Parents Are Vital to Education (PAVE).
Sheridan holds a bachelor's degree in rehabilitation medicine from the University of Washington.
If elected, Sheridan's top priorities will include ensuring transparency on NIC spending, aligning with the community and keeping politics out of education.
North Idaho College Zone 5 Candidates:
Pete Broschet
Pete Broschet is the director of human resources for Empire Airlines. He graduated from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Human Resource Management, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Broschet was appointed to the board of trustees by the Idaho State Board of Education in May to replace Michael Barnes, who resigned after moving out of Zone 5. Broschet was then elected as the board secretary/treasurer.
If elected, Broschet's top priorities will include addressing the "real challenges" NIC faces.
Mike Waggoner
Mike Waggoner worked 45 years in “high-level organizational roles where he was expected to set the direction of entire businesses, manage the construction of new facilities and to facilitate communication between sub-organizations.”
He is a 1983 graduate of the University of Portland, a Jesuit school, with a master’s degree in business administration. He also achieved the position of acting first sergeant in the U.S. Army, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Waggoner was active in local politics for nine years between 2003 and 2012 with the express intent of protecting homeowners’ property rights. He was an HOA president in Snohomish and worked with county leaders to achieve that protection.
If elected, Waggoner said, "I will not be intimidated and will be creative regarding supporting my constituent’s views regardless of opposition."
