Cathy McMorris Rodgers | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Cathy McMorris Rodgers is running for US Representative for Washington state. We spoke with her over tea about what she would bring to the position.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state's midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8, 2022. This year, a longtime incumbent is being challenged by a new candidate for US Representative for the state of Washington. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.

To learn more about Washington state's midterm election, click here.

Amanda Roley

Well, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, thank you so much for joining me here on The Tea with Amanda Roley. And I've got to ask now that we're sitting down having tea, what did you decide to sip on with me today?

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Thank you very much. It's a pumpkin pie chai tea and it is delicious.

Amanda Roley

This is a big race. You're now running for your tenth race for District 5. Tell me why you decided to run again. I mean, you're not tired yet.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Well, the best is yet to come. I am grateful to live in Eastern Washington. I am, it's been a privilege to represent this district in Congress. My reason for running again is to work, really it's the Republican commitment to America that would make sure our economy is strong, that our nation is safe, that our future is built on freedom and that government is accountable.

Amanda Roley

Can you speak to what you think are the most pressing issues in District 5 in eastern Washington right now?

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Right. When I talk to people, a lot of people are concerned about the rising cost of living and just the reality of increased gas prices and housing prices, rental prices. When you go to the grocery store, it's hundreds of dollars more each month and just the sense that it's making it harder to do anything right now. I also hear a lot of concerns about crime. The increased drug activity, gangs, gang activity, the fentanyl that is coming into the United States and even finding its way here to Spokane.

Amanda Roley

The US Supreme Court reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights. Kind of lay it out for me, your stance on abortion.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

I am pro-life. And I have voted as a pro-life legislator. I have supported at the federal level. I've supported a ban on partial-birth abortion. I've supported no taxpayer funding of abortion, I support contraception.

Amanda Roley

And how would you vote going forward? I mean, there was a huge outcry from people not happy with this decision and worried about their, I mean, their rights taken away.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Yeah, my position moving forward, you know, I want to foster an environment where no woman feels like abortion is her only answer, her only solution. I believe it's important that we support women and children at every stage of life.

Amanda Roley

For this election and my Tea interviews, I've heard calls for new blood. I mean, in our county commissioner, we've expanded to five county seats and call for new blood on the federal level, too. New voices. And your opponent even claims, she says we need someone who is in touch with our district's values and needs. What is your response to that?

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

I believe that I have a record of proven results focused on listening, first and foremost, and making sure that people have access and have their voices heard, but then actually leading and getting things done and believe that I am uniquely prepared and positioned right now to really make a difference for the people of Eastern Washington.

Amanda Roley

Thank you, Cathy, and good luck in the general election.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Good to be with you. Thanks.

To watch the extended interview with Cathy McMorris Rodgers, use the player below:

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.