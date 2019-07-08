SPOKANE, Wash. — Breean Beggs currently leads the Primary race for the Spokane City Council President seat after the first ballot count was completed on Tuesday, with Cindy Wendle and Mike Fagan sitting close behind in second and third respectively.

Beggs has received 10,718 votes so far, which represents 35.3 percent of all ballots counted so far.

Wendle currently sits in second place with 9,349 votes, or 30.79 percent of all ballots counted as of Tuesday night.

Fagan sits in the third place with 8,093 votes, or 26.65 of the total votes cast so far.

With less than 1,300 votes between Wendle and Fagan for second and just under 2,700 votes dividing the top three, this race is too close to call.

Phil Tyler trails the top three with 2,071 votes. This represents 6.82 percent of the total votes cast, and puts Tyler in last out of the candidates listed on the ballot.

The Spokane County Elections Office has counted 135 write in votes so far, but it is unclear who they are for or if the write ins have been cast for eligible write in candidates.

The next ballot count will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. A total of 30,366 votes for City Council President have been counted so far.

The election won’t be finalized until August 20, and additional counts will take place in the coming days.

The current city council president is Ben Stuckart, who is running for Spokane Mayor.

