SPOKANE, Wash. — Breean Beggs and Cindy Wendle slightly widened their lead over their competitors to move on to the general election in November, but the race is still too close to call.

With the second vote count being released on Wednesday, Beggs and Wendle's gap to third place Mike Fagan slightly increased.

Beggs has received 13,006 votes so far, which represents 35.38 percent of all ballots counted so far.

Wendle currently sits in second place with 11,448 votes, or 31.14 percent of all ballots counted as of Wednesday night.

Fagan sits in the third place with 9,735 votes, or 26.48 of the total votes cast so far.

Phil Tyler trails the top three with 2,427 votes. This represents 6.6 percent of the total votes cast and puts Tyler in last out of the candidates listed on the ballot.

The Spokane County Elections Office has counted 146 write in votes so far, but it is unclear who they are for or if the write-ins have been cast for eligible write-in candidates.

The next ballot count will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to the election website. A total of 36,762 votes for City Council President have been counted so far.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton also said that with these close races, its impossible to know what will happen, as 2006 saw a significant swing in a race between the first count and the night the election was finalized.

"In 2006, on Election Night to certification, we saw a five percent swing. There were candidates winning on election night that ultimately lost on certification day," Dalton said.

The election won’t be finalized until August 20, and additional counts will take place in the coming days.

The current city council president is Ben Stuckart, who is running for Spokane Mayor. He is projected to move on to the general election for Mayor.

