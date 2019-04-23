OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State House Republicans Leader released a statement condemning threats of political violence in the wake of an investigative report involving Rep. Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley).

An investigative report released by The Guardian on Saturday alleged that Shea took part in conversations about surveillance and possible violence against those perceived to be liberal political activists.

Shea posted on his personal Facebook page Monday night in response to The Guardian's report. His statement said in part: "I will continue to fight to protect the Constitution, my family, and my community. I will not back down. I will not quit. I will not give in. Ever."

J.T. Wilcox, the Washington State House Republican Leader, said he condemns threats of political violence 'in the strongest terms' in a statement on Monday.

"Threats of political violence have no place in our society and I condemn them in the strongest terms. The statements made by others in a text conversation with Representative Matt Shea were wrong and deeply upsetting. I take these statements seriously and condemn them with no reservation. My conversations with Matt and Leadership will continue," the statement reads in full.

Wilcox's statement did not make reference to the discussion of carrying out surveillance against liberal activists.

Shea, who represents Washington's 4th District surrounding Spokane Valley, has not responded to KREM's request for comment.

Since the story broke, several Washington Democratic lawmakers have released statements condemning Shea's comments, with some calling on the state's Republican Caucus to eject Shea.

