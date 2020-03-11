Meet the candidates for Kootenai County Sheriff

The three candidates running for Kootenai County Sheriff are an independent, a Republican and a Libertarian.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County has three candidates vying to be its sheriff. After two terms, Sheriff Ben Wolfinger is retiring.

His open position could be filled with candidates who described themselves as the "squeaky-clean" candidate, the "law and order" candidate and the "people" candidate.

Mike Bauer, the "squeaky-clean" independent, is hoping his over 30 years of experience and non-partisan attitude will make him the top choice for North Idaho voters, he said.

"I'm the transparent and squeaky clean candidate because I just had led a very honest and a very unquestioned career with integrity," Bauer said. "I'm an open book, I've done 33 years in law enforcement without a single disciplinary act against me."

He worked his way up in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, and landed as captain of the special enforcement bureau and dealt with organized crime and vice investigations.

Since moving to Harrison, Idaho in 2011, he has heard from individuals who want to keep politics out of law enforcement, and that is exactly what he intends to do.

"The political party in power should not be party of law enforcement because law enforcement is neutral," he said. "I represent everybody, not just the republicans."

He has been endorsed by many law enforcement officials like Former Kootenai County Sheriff Pierce Clegg and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

Bob Norris, the "law and order" Republican, retired in 2014 but said he could not stay away from law enforcement. He currently works with the Kootenai County Search and Rescue Team.

Like Bauer, he worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. His last unit of assignment was Chief of Law Enforcement Services, he said.

He is known for being the "law and order" candidate due to his views on reacting to civil unrest.

"Once you throw that first rock, that first bottle, it no longer is a peaceful protest," he said. "If you elected a sheriff that wanted to allow CHOP zones and consecutive days of rioting, then you have elected the wrong sheriff."

He thinks he is the best fit for this position because he saw some of the cracks in that community and the organization, and he wants to fix them.

Some "cracks" would be overpopulation, low-income housing building plans and riots. He is also focused on changing the Sheriff's office's culture from a "culture of managers to a culture of leaders."

"We're going to go to every unit of assignment and we're going to talk to all the people that work for the sheriff's office," he said. "We are going to see how we can better serve the Kootenai County resident."

His changing of culture plan has garnered attention, as he was endorsed by Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputy Association, as well as retired Undersheriff Tad Leach.

Justin Nagel, the "people" Libertarian, is hoping his outsider perspective will win over disgruntled residents.

Nagel has worked in mining and continues to work in carpentry. He has no law enforcement experience and actually isn't even a Libertarian.

"I ran as a Libertarian mainly [because] Mike [Bauer] had already signed up as an independent," he said. "I transferred from the Republican party."

When addressing the greatest trials he will face against his experienced opponents, he said his lack of experience will play against him.

"It's going to be a real challenge to learn exactly every procedure that KCSO does internally," he added. "It's hard to answer the question because I don't know what to expect."

One of the reasons Nagel is running for Sheriff is due to his fight against corruption. He lists his arrest on suspicion of DUI as an example of internal abuse within the system. His charges were later dropped.

He is deeply interested in making sure there are more protections to civil rights so people who shouldn't be arrested are not arrested. He also wants to change the culture inside the organization.

"I have a real problem with law enforcement being an entitlement," he said. "We should respect people, but we should respect all people, not because they got a job as a cop."

Nagel doesn't list any endorsements on his campaign site.

COVID-19 and masks

Bauer was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year. He believes wearing a mask prevented him from getting a more serious case, but said he is responsible for his own health rather than the government.

Norris said those in a high-risk group should consider wearing a mask. However, he believes the mask mandate violates personal rights.

Nagel said people who are sick should stay home and mask mandates infringe on rights.

Protests and political movements

Bauer believes everyone has a right to express their views, as long as it is non-violent.

Norris said he does not support consecutive days of rioting or CHOP-like zones. People do have the right to peacefully assemble.

Nagel said he supports peaceful protesting and is against violence in any form.

Growing population

Bauer said he will welcome new community members with open arms, but does not want North Idaho to become a big city.

Norris said he wants to manage population growth and is worried about crime it will bring.

Population growth is not a huge concern for Nagel.

Prison Release Center: a prison facility that the Idaho Department of Corrections wants to bring to Kootenai County

Bauer and Norris oppose the facility, while Nagel wants to learn more.

2nd Amendment