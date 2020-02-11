Live updates for 2020 Election Day results in Washington, North Idaho

You can tune in to KREM 2 beginning at 4 p.m. on Election Day, or find the latest results for Washington and Idaho on our app and website.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Election Day is here, and voters in Washington and Idaho are casting their ballots for president and other key local races.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, watch CBS coverage of the 2020 election on KREM 2 beginning at 4 p.m. to follow national election results and analysis. KREM 2 staff members in the studio and from the field in eastern Washington and North Idaho will also provide local election coverage.

You can also tune in to a special digital livestream show with local election results, analysis and a live look at what's happening in your area from 8-11 p.m. It will be available on KREM.com, the KREM 2 app and the KREM 2 YouTube page. The show will include analysis on key races from 9-9:15 p.m.

This story contains live updates on top races in Washington and North Idaho, and information on how you can watch election results on KREM 2 and receive the latest updates from your device.

Presidential race results



Hot races in Washington

Governor

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee faces off against Republican challenger Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, Wash. in the November general election.

If Inslee is elected, it will be his third term serving as governor.

Governors serve four-year terms.

Lieutenant governor

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and state Senate Floor Majority Leader Marko Liias, both Democrats, vie for the open seat of lieutenant governor in the November general election.

Nearly a dozen candidates lined up in the August primary to take Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib's seat after the Democrat announced earlier this year that he would vacate it to join the clergy.

Washington attorney general

Incumbent Attorney General Bob Ferguson faces off against Republican challenger Matt Larkin, an attorney.

Ferguson has been attorney general for eight years.

Washington 5th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers is looking to secure a ninth consecutive term against Democratic challenger Dave Wilson.

Rodgers, who first assumed the office in 2005, has won the last eight straight elections in the district, which covers 10 counties in Eastern Washington. Wilson has never held office.

Washington 4th Legislative District Representative - Seat 1

Republican Bob McCaslin, who currently serves in Position 2 for the 4th Legislative District, is facing off against Democrat Lori Feagan to fill the seat vacated by controversial state Representative Matt Shea.

Washington 6th Legislative District Representative – Position 2

Incumbent Republican Jenny Graham is facing off against Democrat Tom McGarry.

Spokane County Commissioner District 1

Incumbent Republican Josh Kerns is facing off against Democrat Ted Cummings.

Spokane County Commissioner District 2

Incumbent Republican Mary Kuney is facing off against Democrat David Green.

Constitutional amendment

Washington voters will decide on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would allow for the investment of public long-term care funds.

The amendment was proposed by five senators, including the 9th Legislative District's Mark Schoesler (R). The 9th Legislative District covers a large swath of Eastern Washington, including parts of Adams, Asotin, Franklin, Garfield, Spokane and Whitman counties.

Referendum 90 on sex education

Referendum 90 would require all public schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education that is medically and scientifically accurate, and age-appropriate for all students, according to the Secretary of State's (SOS) Office.

Hot races in Idaho

United States Senator

Ray J. Writz (C)

Paulette Jordan (D)

Incumbent Jim Risch (R)

Natalie M. Fleming (I)

United States Representative District 1

Rudy Soto (D)

Joe Evans (L)

Russ Fulcher (R)

Kootenai County Sheriff

Kootenai County has three candidates vying to be its sheriff. After two terms, Sheriff Ben Wolfinger is retiring.

Independent Mike Bauer, Republican Bob Norris and Libertarian Justin Nagel are the candidates for sheriff.

Track election results and analysis

Results on your computer or phone

The latest election results will be available on KREM.com and the KREM 2 mobile app on election night and throughout the following days.

Live updates to key races in Washington and Idaho will be available online on our Elections page. You can also see them on KREM 2 app, which is available to download by texting "APP" to 509-448-2000 or by clicking here.

Text us for results

Text us the word "RESULTS" to 509-448-2000 and we will send you the latest updates on the 2020 General Election in Washington and Idaho.

How to watch coverage on KREM 2

You can tune in to KREM 2 broadcasts from your phone, computer or TV.