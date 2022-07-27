Spokane County Sheriff, Prosecutor candidates spill The Tea with Amanda Roley

KREM 2 wants to help you get to know the candidates in two highly-contested races, so Amanda Roley met with each of them over tea to discuss their campaigns.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's primary election is on Aug. 2, 2022. This year, the Spokane County Prosecutor and Spokane County Sheriff seats are up for grabs.

In the race for Spokane County Sheriff, three candidates are running to replace Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. In the race for Spokane County Prosecutor, three candidates are running against incumbent Larry Haskell.

KREM 2 wants to help you get to know the candidates in two highly-contested races. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.

Below are the extended interviews with each candidate.

Spokane County Sheriff

Long-time Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced he would not be seeking re-election after his last victory in 2019. His decision to leave the force means a new sheriff will serve Spokane County for the first time in more than 15 years.

John Nowels (R)

John Nowels is the current Undersheriff of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). He has served in multiple positions within the sheriff’s office over the last 24 years, including a detective and commander of the Spokane Regional Drug Task Force. Nowels received a degree in criminal justice from Eastern Washington University and a master’s degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. If elected, Nowels said his top priorities include reducing crime, addressing homelessness and building strong relationships with neighborhoods and communities.

Michael Zollars (R)

Zollars is a nearly 33-year veteran of SCSO and has worked in various positions during his time there, including spending 22 years as a SWAT Team member and the chairman of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement User Group. He has an associate of applied science in political science and is a graduate of the West Point Model Police Leadership program. If elected, Zollars said his priorities include fiscal responsibility, better agency collaboration and continuous service improvements.

Wade Nelson (R)

Nelson has spent more than 20 years with SCSO and spent six years with the Office of Naval Intelligence before being honorably discharged. He attended college and has become a department leader in all of his professional experiences, including the Critical Incident Management and Search and Rescue teams. If elected, Nelson said his top priority is to combat rising crime in the community.

Spokane County Prosecutor

Incumbent Larry Haskell (R) is being challenged by three opponents for the first time since he took office in 2015. All three opponents are women.

Stefanie Collins (R)

Collins has served as a career prosecutor for the last 28 years. She previously served as the chair for the Spokane County Property Crimes Task Force and the Sex Offender Management Team. She also served as the co-chair of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Collins attended the University of Washington and Gonzaga School of Law. If elected, Collins said her top priorities will include targeting prolific offenders, eliminating the two-year domestic violence case backlog, providing offenders with lifestyle-changing tools and connecting prosecutors to outlying communities.

Deb Conklin (I)

Conklin served as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and Senior Criminal Deputy in Clallam County, Wash. She is also an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church. Conklin received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Washington, as well as a master’s of Divinity degree from the Vancouver School of Theology. If elected, Conklin said she would ensure all people who encounter the legal system will receive a fair and just process.

Larry Haskell (R) Incumbent

Incumbent Larry Haskell is running for his third term as Spokane County Prosecutor. He was first elected in 2014 and again in 2018, where he ran unopposed. Before his time as county prosecutor, Haskell served on the Airway Heights City Council from 1999-2002 and 2005-2009. He also served on the Cheney School Board from 2007-2012. Before his time as an elected official, Haskell was an enlisted Security Policeman for the United States Air Force before retiring at the grade of Lt. Col in 2005. If re-elected, Haskell said he will continue to advocate for freedom and collective safety.

Stephanie Olsen (R)

To learn more about the candidates in all Eastern Washington races, visit the KREM 2 Voter Guide.

