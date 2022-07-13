Washington Primary 2022: How to vote, who's running & what you need to know
Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary.
jlmcanally - stock.adobe.com
-
Key Dates
-
Register to Vote
-
Meet the Candidates
Spokane County Sheriff
-
Meet the Candidates
Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney
-
Meet the Candidates
U.S. Rep., Washington 4th District
-
Meet the Candidates
Spokane County Commissioner
-
Meet the Candidates
Spokane County Commissioner, District 2
-
Meet the Candidates
Spokane County Commissioner, District 3
-
Meet the Candidates
Spokane County Commissioner, District 4
-
Meet the Candidates
Spokane County Commissioner, District 5
-
Meet the Candidates
Grant County Sheriff
Washington state’s primary election takes place August 2, 2022.
In Washington state, voters will decide on ballot measures, U.S. Senate and Congressional races, statewide races and a number of county races. Some of the key Spokane County races include Spokane County commissioners, Spokane County sheriff, Spokane prosecuting attorney and district court judges.
Key Dates:
- July 13-15: Ballots mailed
- August 2: Election Day
- August 16: Election certification
Important notes
- Washington state has been a vote by mail state since 2011. Ballots will be mailed to all eligible voters for the 2022 primary on July 13.
- Online and mail registrations must be received eight days before Election Day (July 25). You can also register to vote in person at the county election office during business hours and any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day (August 2).
- Ballots have pre-paid postage and must be postmarked or returned to one of the state’s ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Register to Vote:
How do I register to vote in Washington?
It's easy and secure to register online, by mail with a paper form, or at a county elections office. Check your registration at VoteWA.gov.
Voting by Mail FAQ
Additional quick links to USPS and Election Mail Resources.
What if I miss the deadline to register online or by mail?
Washington offers same day registration services through election day. After the 8-day deadline, you must register (or update) in person at a voting center. Contact your local county elections office for details.
Meet the Candidates: Spokane County Sheriff
Long-time Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced he would not be seeking re-election after his last victory in 2019. His decision to leave the force means a new sheriff will serve Spokane County for the first time in more than 15 years.
Wade Nelson
Nelson has spent more than 20 years with SCSO and spent six years with the Office of Naval Intelligence before being honorably discharged. He attended college and has become a department leader in all of his professional experience, including the Critical Incident Management and Search and Rescue teams. If elected, Nelson said his top priority is to combat rising crime in the community.
John Nowels
John Nowels is the current Undersheriff of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). He has served in multiple positions within the sheriff’s office over the last 24 years, including a detective and commander of the Spokane Regional Drug Task Force. Nowels received a degree in criminal justice from Eastern Washington University and a master’s degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. If elected, Nowels said his top priorities include reducing crime, addressing homelessness and building strong relationships with neighborhoods and communities.
RELATED: Spokane County sheriff candidate John Nowels talks crime, experience & gun control | The Tea with Amanda Roley
Michael Zollars
Zollars is a nearly 33-year veteran of SCSO and has worked in various positions during his time there, including spending 22 years as a SWAT Team member and the chairman of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement User Group. He has an associate of applied science in political science and is a graduate of the West Point Model Police Leadership program. If elected, Zollars said his priorities include fiscal responsibility, better agency collaboration and continuous service improvements.
Meet the Candidates: Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney
Incumbent Larry Haskell (R) is being challenged by three opponents for the first time since he took office in 2015. All three opponents are women.
Stefanie Collins(R)
Collins has served as a career prosecutor for the last 28 years. She previously served as the chair for the Spokane County Property Crimes Task Force and the Sex Offender Management Team. She also served as the co-chair of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Collins attended the University of Washington and Gonzaga School of Law. If elected, Collins said her top priorities will include targeting prolific offenders, eliminating the two-year domestic violence case backlog, providing offenders with lifestyle-changing tools and connecting prosecutors to outlying communities.
Deb Conklin
Conklin served as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and Senior Criminal Deputy in Clallam County, Wash. She is also an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church. Conklin received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Washington, as well as a master’s of Divinity degree from the Vancouver School of Theology. If elected, Conklin said she will ensure all people who encounter the legal system will receive a fair and just process.
Larry Haskell (R)- Incumbent
Incumbent Larry Haskell is running for his third term as Spokane County Prosecutor. He was first elected in 2014 and again in 2018, where he ran unopposed. Before his time as county prosecutor, Haskell served on the Airway Heights City Council from 1999-2002 and 2005-2009. He also served on the Cheney School Board from 2007-2012. Before his time as an elected official, Haskell was an enlisted Security Policeman for the United States Air Force before retiring at the grade of Lt. Col in 2005. If re-elected, Haskell said he will continue to advocate for freedom and collective safety.
Stephanie Olsen (R)
Olsen has been the Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor for more than a decade and currently serves as the Assistant Attorney General and Regional Training Prosecutor. Olsen was raised in Cheney and has two daughters. If elected, Olsen said her top priorities will include community safety and criminal liability.
Meet the Candidates: U.S. Rep., Washington 4th District
This year’s race for U.S. Rep. of Washington, District features many Republican candidates. Out of the eight candidates running, only one, Doug White, identifies as a Democrat.
Loren Culp (R)
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Loren Culp is endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. On his website, Trump’s quote regarding Culp is as follows:
“A man of the people, Loren will always defend your personal liberty, our under-siege Second Amendment, election integrity and law enforcement…Loren Culp has my complete and total endorsement!”
Culp also served as a small construction business owner for 20 years, as well as a detective, sergeant and chief of police in Republic, WA.
Benacio "Benny" Garcia (R)
Born and raised in Sunnyside, Wash., Garcia is a retired combat veteran who later spent ten years working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Garcia says, if elected, he will “clear the D.C. swamp of poor leadership and support others with conservative values at all levels of government.” Garcia says he also plans to work with law enforcement and the community to introduce strong laws against crime and find resources for victims of violent crime.
Cory Gibson (R)
This race marks Gibson’s first campaign for elected office. Since starting a marketing firm at age 27, Gibson has extensive experience working with foreign governments, networks, studios, global brands, NGOs and agriculture companies.
“I believe it is the duty of every patriotic American to decide what their role will be in our fight to save this great nation,” Gibson said in a statement. “We've learned that a weak republican is more dangerous than a democrat, giving us false hope while our individual liberties are slowly stripped away. We can no longer elect our leaders based on good intentions alone. I am a strong conservative with a plan for how I will be an effective, America First Republican in congress.”
Brad Klippert (R)
A native of Sunnyside, Wash., Klippert served in the State House of Representatives for 14 years (7 terms). He earned a leadership award from The Century Council, a national non-profit organization, in 2014 for his fight against drunk driving in Washington. He served 34 years in the military, 28 years in law enforcement, and has also worked as a paramedic, firefighter, teacher and pastor. If elected, Klippert hopes to pursue energy production, Keystone pipeline potential, modular nuclear energy construction, natural gas production and energy independence.
Jacek Kobiesa (R)
Kobiesa, a graduate of WSU, describes himself as a “staunch opponent of communism and socialism.” If elected, he says his goal is to have a completely energy-independent country without reliance on foreign nations.
Dan Newhouse (R)- Incumbent
Newhouse, a Republican, has served as Central Washington’s Representative in Congress since 2015. Formerly a member of the Washington State House of Representatives (2003-2009), Newhouse’s main goals in representing Central Washington include promoting strong agriculture, stopping socialism, supporting the middle class and putting an end to illegal immigration. An advocate for pro-life, Newhouse is also reported to have an A rating from the leading pro-life group the Susan B. Anthony List.
Jerrod Sessler (R)
Sessler has served as a Republican Precinct Committee Officer and is also a former NASCAR driver. Describing himself as standing firmly for constitutional rights, Sessler says he believes in term limits, states’ rights, limited government, protecting children from racist and perverted sexual indoctrination, secure borders, pro-life at conception, energy independence and fair elections.
Doug White (D)
A small business owner in Yakima, this race marks White’s first campaign for elected office. White has designed databases for performance-based measurement of medical treatment and has served as a Global Project Manager for IBM and PwC. If elected, White plans to invest in infrastructure, broadband healthcare, housing and education while also providing protection for medicare and social security.
Meet the Candidates: Spokane County Commissioner
Only two candidates are running for the Spokane County Commissioner, District 1 position.
Chris Jordan (D)
For more than six years, Jordan has worked as a managing attorney with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, specializing in protecting vulnerable children. Jordan believes that misguided county decisions have ”fueled traffic problems, undermined trust in public health and safety and delayed needed childcare investments.” If elected, Jordan promises to build a strong middle class and a region where children and families can thrive.
Kim Plese (R)
A WSU alum and former owner/president of Plese Printing and Marketing, Plese believes that Spokane residents need relief from the stresses of the pandemic. To alleviate this, she plans to forge new community partnerships and bring forward countywide solutions to the homelessness and housing crisis.
Meet the Candidates: Spokane County Commissioner, District 2
Bob Apple (R)
Apple served eight years on the Spokane City Council. He has served on city and state committees. He has business experience as he owns and operates various Spokane-based businesses.
Apple’s priorities include defending property rights, fighting property tax inequities and promoting community developments to counteract growing homelessness and skyrocketing home prices.
“I promise to listen carefully to my constituents and to defend their interests when facing the out-of-control bureaucracies of government. I will honor and defend the Constitution and fundamental rights of all Spokane citizens,” Apple said.
Michael Cathcart (R)
Michael Cathcart represents Northeast Spokane, District 1, on the Spokane City Council. He is running for Spokane County Commissioner District 2. Cathcart has experience working in government positions as an executive director for Better Spokane, five years working with the Spokane Home Builders Association advocating for smarter local housing policies, and two years working for Sen. Michael Baumgartner as his Legislative Aide.
Cathcart’s priorities include fighting to secure more resources for Northeast Spokane as well as working to improve policies addressing crime, housing, homelessness, and infrastructure needs.
“I'm running for Spokane County Commissioner to lead on our most critical issues and to be your unrelenting champion in county government. I'll make no apologies for aggressively fighting on your behalf,” Cathcart said.
Glen Stockwell (R)
Stockwell served as a city chairman in Ritzville, Washington. He has participated in Washington State Legislation since 1986. Stockwell worked with congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, on the federal Troubled Asset Relief Program (T.A.R.P.).
Stockwell’s priorities include accelerating massive economic development for citizens and the environment. Stockwell's priorities also include bringing the largest bipartisan Spokane economic development of jobs in 70 years, and increasing salmon returns to the Snake and Columbia Rivers.
“For quality assurance, $100,000.00 of my annual salary will go into a nonrevocable trust each year to ensure Spokane's success,” Stockwell said.
Amber Waldref (D)
Former Spokane City Councilwoman Amber Waldref has worked for the city in various leadership positions including being the director of The Zone initiative at the Northeast Community Center, where she partnered with organizations, residents, and schools to expand access to education, employment, and other resources. She has also held other positions including being the City Council Public Works Chair, Spokane Regional Transportation Council Chair, and Spokane Regional Health District Board Chair.
Waldref said her priorities if she gets elected as a Spokane City Commissioner include reducing crime, protecting the environment, and improving neighborhoods through regional collaboration, careful budgeting, and targeted investments.
“Now is the time to support community infrastructure that reduces costs to all households, empowers youth, and enhances growth,” Waldref said.
Meet the Candidates: Spokane County Commissioner, District 3
Josh Kerns (R)-Incumbent
Kerns has served as Spokane County Commissioner for six years. Other government experiences include being a senior Legislative Aide in the Washington State House of Representatives, where he worked on legislative issues and helped constituents navigate government bureaucracies.
Josh’s priorities include fighting to create business growth and good-paying jobs for residents. Josh is committed to bringing economic development opportunities to Spokane County and promoting transparency in government.
Wild Bill Schreiner
Schreiner’s experience includes being the President of Schreiner Corporation, a business consultant, a commercial pilot, and working with civil engineering services and right of way permits. Schreiner has also physically planned and built roads.
Schreiner’s priorities include being available for the community when they need it and being proactive in improving public works roads.
“As your Commissioner District 3, I will represent the people and vote as directed by the people with Integrity and verified facts. Be proactive on issues you the citizens demand addressed even if I physically have to do it,” Schreiner said.
Meet the Candidates: Spokane County Commissioner, District 4
Three Republican candidates will seek the Spokane County Commissioner seat in the newly drawn District 4. Voters will have their pick between a former auditor, a pastor, and a real estate investor. The district covers part of Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, and the southeast part of the county.
Mary Kuney (R)- Incumbent
Former Washington State Auditor and Chief Deputy Auditor for Spokane County, Kuney is seeking re-election to the Spokane County Commission. Kuney, a republican, was first appointed to the commission in 2017. She was re-elected in 2018 and 2020. Kuney is well connected in Spokane county politics and has the endorsement of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, among others.
Chris McIntosh (R)
McIntosh, an Air Force veteran, has held several jobs over the years, and now works in real estate investing. He’s voiced concern about election integrity, public safety, and property rights. Like the other candidates in this race, McIntosh is running as a republican. He states his voting history has “always been ‘no’ to new taxes.”
Paul Brian Noble (R)
Noble, who has served as a pastor for more than two decades in the Inland Northwest, is now making a run at politics. Noble, a republican who states he is ‘Raised Right,’ supports limited government, free markets, and individual rights, according to his campaign website. Noble is a pastor at Valley Assembly church in Spokane Valley and CEO of Peacemaker Ministries.
Meet the Candidates: Spokane County Commissioner, District 5
Four candidates will seek the Spokane County Commissioner seat in District 5. Voters will have a choice between a developer, law and justice administrator, former mayor, and court clerk. The district covers Airway Heights, Fairchild Air Force Base, Medical Lake, Cheney, and other areas west of Highway 195.
Tara Carter (I)
Carter is currently a Spokane County court clerk. She is running as an independent, in her first run at a political office. Carter, in a candidates forum with the League of Women Voters, stated she is running because she wants to show her community that “we can grow, can have new voices, new eyes, and new ears in place as needed.”
Al French (R)- Incumbent
French is seeking re-election to the Spokane County Commission after decades in politics in Spokane. He has served three terms as county commissioner after previously being on the Spokane City Council. French, a Marine Corps veteran, works as an architect and developer in Spokane. He has strong backing from several big businesses in Spokane, including Avista and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians. French is one of two Republican candidates for District 5.
Don Harmon (R)
Harmon is a Republican running in the race for District 5. He previously served as Airway Heights’ mayor in the 90s. Harmon is also a Navy veteran. In a candidates forum with the League of Women Voters he stated there are too many restrictions on builders and wants to work to build more and make housing more affordable.
Maggie Yates (D)
Yates, the lone Democratic candidate in the race, is making her first run for office. She served as Spokane County Regional Law & Justice Administrator and previously worked for the Southern Poverty Law Center. Yates lists as her making neighborhoods safer, holding government accountable, and expanding economic opportunity as her priorities. She has the endorsement of three current Spokane city council members, including President Breean Beggs.
Meet the Candidates: Grant County Sheriff
James Baker (R)
James Baker is a lifelong Grant County resident with a background in farming. Baker says if elected sheriff, he wants to promote trust and accountability within the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Baker is a proponent of community outreach programs that help address mental health, property theft, drugs and addiction.
Joe Harris (R)
Joe Harris has served as a police officer for 20 years, with five of those years spent as a police chief. As sheriff, Harris says that he will prioritize resources to combat local issues like property theft, gangs, addiction, homelessness, and violence.
Joey Kriete (R)
Joey Kriete has served in law enforcement for nearly 30 years in Grant County. Kriete has also coached for youth and high school baseball and softball teams for nearly two decades. If elected as sheriff, Kriete says he will apply his experience and training to bridge gaps by building partnerships, advocating for other agencies, and joining forces with residents, faith-based organizations, resource agencies and local governments to reduce the impacts of drugs, crime, gangs, and abuse.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.
For YouTube:
KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KREM2
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KREM2
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/krem2/
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
Download for iPhone here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spokane-news-from-krem/id1453203379
Download for Android here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.doapps.android.mln.MLN_a72e630ce5853b2999df15430211b144&hl=en_US&gl=US
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/TEGNA-Spokane-News-from-KREM/dp/B08YLJF44X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=302DZFMUSTJ7S&keywords=KREM+News&qid=1655335739&s=mobile-apps&sprefix=krem%2Cmobile-apps%2C105&sr=1-1