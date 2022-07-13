Washington Primary 2022: How to vote, who's running & what you need to know

Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary.

In Washington state, voters will decide on ballot measures, U.S. Senate and Congressional races, statewide races and a number of county races. Some of the key Spokane County races include Spokane County commissioners, Spokane County sheriff, Spokane prosecuting attorney and district court judges.

Washington offers same day registration services through election day. After the 8-day deadline, you must register (or update) in person at a voting center. Contact your local county elections office for details.

What if I miss the deadline to register online or by mail?

It's easy and secure to register online , by mail with a paper form , or at a county elections office . Check your registration at VoteWA.gov .

Zollars is a nearly 33-year veteran of SCSO and has worked in various positions during his time there, including spending 22 years as a SWAT Team member and the chairman of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement User Group. He has an associate of applied science in political science and is a graduate of the West Point Model Police Leadership program. If elected, Zollars said his priorities include fiscal responsibility, better agency collaboration and continuous service improvements.

John Nowels is the current Undersheriff of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). He has served in multiple positions within the sheriff’s office over the last 24 years, including a detective and commander of the Spokane Regional Drug Task Force. Nowels received a degree in criminal justice from Eastern Washington University and a master’s degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. If elected, Nowels said his top priorities include reducing crime, addressing homelessness and building strong relationships with neighborhoods and communities.

Nelson has spent more than 20 years with SCSO and spent six years with the Office of Naval Intelligence before being honorably discharged. He attended college and has become a department leader in all of his professional experience, including the Critical Incident Management and Search and Rescue teams. If elected, Nelson said his top priority is to combat rising crime in the community.

Long-time Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced he would not be seeking re-election after his last victory in 2019. His decision to leave the force means a new sheriff will serve Spokane County for the first time in more than 15 years.

Olsen has been the Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor for more than a decade and currently serves as the Assistant Attorney General and Regional Training Prosecutor. Olsen was raised in Cheney and has two daughters. If elected, Olsen said her top priorities will include community safety and criminal liability.

Incumbent Larry Haskell is running for his third term as Spokane County Prosecutor. He was first elected in 2014 and again in 2018, where he ran unopposed. Before his time as county prosecutor, Haskell served on the Airway Heights City Council from 1999-2002 and 2005-2009. He also served on the Cheney School Board from 2007-2012. Before his time as an elected official, Haskell was an enlisted Security Policeman for the United States Air Force before retiring at the grade of Lt. Col in 2005. If re-elected, Haskell said he will continue to advocate for freedom and collective safety.

Conklin served as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and Senior Criminal Deputy in Clallam County, Wash. She is also an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church. Conklin received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Washington, as well as a master’s of Divinity degree from the Vancouver School of Theology. If elected, Conklin said she will ensure all people who encounter the legal system will receive a fair and just process.

Collins has served as a career prosecutor for the last 28 years. She previously served as the chair for the Spokane County Property Crimes Task Force and the Sex Offender Management Team. She also served as the co-chair of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Collins attended the University of Washington and Gonzaga School of Law. If elected, Collins said her top priorities will include targeting prolific offenders, eliminating the two-year domestic violence case backlog, providing offenders with lifestyle-changing tools and connecting prosecutors to outlying communities.

Incumbent Larry Haskell (R) is being challenged by three opponents for the first time since he took office in 2015. All three opponents are women.

Meet the Candidates : U.S. Rep., Washington 4th District

This year’s race for U.S. Rep. of Washington, District features many Republican candidates. Out of the eight candidates running, only one, Doug White, identifies as a Democrat.

Loren Culp (R)

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Loren Culp is endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. On his website, Trump’s quote regarding Culp is as follows:

“A man of the people, Loren will always defend your personal liberty, our under-siege Second Amendment, election integrity and law enforcement…Loren Culp has my complete and total endorsement!”

Culp also served as a small construction business owner for 20 years, as well as a detective, sergeant and chief of police in Republic, WA.

Benacio "Benny" Garcia (R)

Born and raised in Sunnyside, Wash., Garcia is a retired combat veteran who later spent ten years working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Garcia says, if elected, he will “clear the D.C. swamp of poor leadership and support others with conservative values at all levels of government.” Garcia says he also plans to work with law enforcement and the community to introduce strong laws against crime and find resources for victims of violent crime.

Cory Gibson (R)

This race marks Gibson’s first campaign for elected office. Since starting a marketing firm at age 27, Gibson has extensive experience working with foreign governments, networks, studios, global brands, NGOs and agriculture companies.

“I believe it is the duty of every patriotic American to decide what their role will be in our fight to save this great nation,” Gibson said in a statement. “We've learned that a weak republican is more dangerous than a democrat, giving us false hope while our individual liberties are slowly stripped away. We can no longer elect our leaders based on good intentions alone. I am a strong conservative with a plan for how I will be an effective, America First Republican in congress.”

Brad Klippert (R)

A native of Sunnyside, Wash., Klippert served in the State House of Representatives for 14 years (7 terms). He earned a leadership award from The Century Council, a national non-profit organization, in 2014 for his fight against drunk driving in Washington. He served 34 years in the military, 28 years in law enforcement, and has also worked as a paramedic, firefighter, teacher and pastor. If elected, Klippert hopes to pursue energy production, Keystone pipeline potential, modular nuclear energy construction, natural gas production and energy independence.

Jacek Kobiesa (R)

Kobiesa, a graduate of WSU, describes himself as a “staunch opponent of communism and socialism.” If elected, he says his goal is to have a completely energy-independent country without reliance on foreign nations.

Dan Newhouse (R)- Incumbent

Newhouse, a Republican, has served as Central Washington’s Representative in Congress since 2015. Formerly a member of the Washington State House of Representatives (2003-2009), Newhouse’s main goals in representing Central Washington include promoting strong agriculture, stopping socialism, supporting the middle class and putting an end to illegal immigration. An advocate for pro-life, Newhouse is also reported to have an A rating from the leading pro-life group the Susan B. Anthony List.

Jerrod Sessler (R)

Sessler has served as a Republican Precinct Committee Officer and is also a former NASCAR driver. Describing himself as standing firmly for constitutional rights, Sessler says he believes in term limits, states’ rights, limited government, protecting children from racist and perverted sexual indoctrination, secure borders, pro-life at conception, energy independence and fair elections.

Doug White (D)