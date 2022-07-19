Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell talks re-election, office culture and wife's past comments | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Larry Haskell is running for his third term as Spokane County Prosecutor. We spoke with him over tea about what he would bring to the position.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's primary election is just weeks away. This year, the Spokane County Prosecutor's seat is up for grabs. Three candidates are running against incumbent Larry Haskell and we want to help you get to know them. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.

Amanda Roley

Thank you for joining me today. Larry Haskell, running for another term as Spokane County Prosecutor. Thank you for making the time to come down. Now, you have the tea and I have the questions for you. First question, what are you drinking? What kind of tea are you joining me with today?

Larry Haskell

Earl grey, black and sweetener.

Amanda Roley

Let's just get right into the heart of it. You've run for a few terms now. Tell me why you decided to run again?

Larry Haskell

I feel like I know the job better than anybody right now. I took office on 01-01-15, and a third term, a final term, I want. I'm getting a little older and I want to have some life on the backside. And, of course, we're not guaranteed anything tomorrow, much less four years from now.

Amanda Roley

It came out in this past year that your wife has made racist comments. So I want to ask you, how has your wife's racist comments compromised the prosecutor's office?

Larry Haskell

I think everybody was shocked at first, but I think it was because why didn't I know that? Why didn't I know that we were racist? People started to second guess themselves, and especially the newer ones. People that have known me for a long time or that were in the office already when I got here in 1998, they're like, 'That's a lot of noise.' They didn't see any racism. So now we're being accused of being racist. In my view, the purpose is to smear my wife with those things, and justifiably so to a degree. But then [people] say okay, because she feels that way, without knowing anything more than the posts that they published to say that she is, is to say that Haskell must be, too. And I have told people over and over again. I have repudiated those views, I have told the public that they are reprehensible. The comments were reprehensible. But those are not my views. I don't share them and I certainly don't practice them in my professional life.

Amanda Roley

But how can you say your wife's opinion doesn't affect you?

Larry Haskell

It doesn't.

Amanda Roley

How can you say that?

Larry Haskell

How can I say that? Because I know what my authorities are. And my authorities are the Constitution of the United States, the constitution of the state of Washington, the statutory scheme, the rules of evidence, the rules of professional conduct. I'm not putting my bar license on the line simply because of a view that somebody else has, even if it's my wife.

Amanda Roley

If you're re-elected, what are some changes that you might want to bring? Are there any changes you'd like to bring to the prosecutor's office?

Larry Haskell

We suffer from a management standpoint and a communication standpoint by being in many buildings. We don't live in a single building.

Amanda Roley

Do you want to see all offices run in one location?

Larry Haskell

We would, definitely. The other thing is pay, particularly for non-attorney staff. It's very low.

To watch the full 55-minute interview, watch the YouTube video below.

