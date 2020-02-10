Spokane County sending out election ballots early on Oct. 9

The decision to send them out early was to give the U.S. Postal Service more time to return the ballots for the General Election on Nov. 3.

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane County ballots will be sent out early for the November election, according to Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton.

Dalton said ballots will be sent out to voters Oct. 9, nine days earlier than expected. She said the decision to send them out early was to give the U.S. Postal Service more time to return the ballots for the General Election on Nov. 3.

Dalton said usually ballots are sent out 18 days before the election. She said people have been calling her office for the last four weeks asking about when they would receive their ballots.

Online voting registration information and resources can be found at the VoteWA Voter website. Online and mail-in registration must be completed by October 26, which is eight days before the election. People can register in-person to vote up to and on election day.