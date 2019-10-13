SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Police arrested a 41-year-old man Friday night after a downtown business reported a former employee threatened to carry out a mass shooting.

Chesed Johnson, 41, is accused of threatening to shoot up his former workplace with an AR-15. Police reports show Johnson also made threats to shoot up the employer's office in Dallas, TX.

Due to the severe nature of these threats and Johnson's prior history, the business decided to shut down for the remainder of Friday and remained closed Saturday, according to police reports.

Johnson was arrested for felony harassment. In a press release, officers said they were able to locate the 41-year-old at his home. Officers did not find any firearms at the residence or in Johnson's vehicle.

