SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police said there will be an increased police presence at Ferris High School Monday following a threat made over the weekend.

Parents of Ferris High School students said they received a phone call from the school district warning them of the threat.

Spokane Police Officer Rich Plunkett said officers began investigating the threat early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, Plunkett said officers determined there was no probable cause for anyone to be charged or arrested.

Plunkett said as a precaution, extra officers will be near the school Monday.

KREM 2 reached out to the Spokane Public School District for more information. As of 8:40 p.m., we have not heard back.

