SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a stabbing spree is scheduled for a hearing next month. One of his three victims asked KREM 2 what is taking so long with this case.

Spokane Police said Joseph Murray stabbed three different people within an hour in October last year.

At about 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2018, a Spokane police corporal was downtown when he found the first stabbing victim near Browne Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard.

Shortly after, police talked to a second victim who was stabbed near the Spokane Convention Center. An hour later, police responded to a third stabbing on Trent Avenue near the Union Gospel mission.

That victim outside UGM, Jimmie Bailey, said the attack still haunts him a year later.

"I have nightmares," Bailey said. "I can't sleep at night."

Bailey said he came to Spokane last year to recover from a previous attack, and a roll over crash before that in Montana.

He believes bad things come in threes, and being stabbed outside the Union Gospel Mission was his third.

"All of a sudden, I felt a sharp jab through the back," Bailey said. "He stabbed me, the first side, through my lungs. Then he stabbed me again on the right side, and I started to scream."

Suspect Joseph Murray

Bailey recovered from his injuries and said he is not likely to return to Spokane. He's hoping for closure at the conclusion of the suspect's case.

"I want him to pay, like he made me pay," Bailey said.

Over the course of the year, the suspect received a handful of mental evaluations to determine his competency for trial. Those evaluations could explain the multiple requests to delay his hearings.

Court documents show Murray suffers from bipolar disorder and substance abuse. But the latest report shows he should be able to stand trial.

According to court records, the suspect is expected back in court on Nov. 1 for his assault charges.

