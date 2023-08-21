Verified GoFundMe accounts for Spokane County wildfire victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent wildfires all over eastern Washington have caused intense devastation for many in the community. According to Washington DNR, between the Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire, over 200 structures have been burned down. With that amount of loss in the community, many people are turning to crowdfunding solutions to raise money.
KREM2 has verified several GoFundMe campaigns for Spokane County wildfire victims. We will list the verified campaigns below.
- The Bliven Family
- Support Nicole & Victoria who lost their home
- Zappone Family House Fire
- The Wulff Home Fire
- Jennie & Jacob lost everything in house fire
- Burris Family Fire
- Anderson Family Home lost to wildfire
- If you would like to help or donate...thank you
- My Parents lost their home in a wildfire
- Brandon Bachmeier Medical Lake Fire Total Loss
- My parents lost everything
- For Medical Lake Silver Lake Rd Gray Fire
- Donate to help my family get back on their feet
- Help my daughter replace things, before sr year
- Raise money to help recover from house fire
- Help Titus and I
- Help us please
