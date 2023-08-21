x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Verified GoFundMe accounts for Spokane County wildfire victims

KREM2 has verified several GoFundMe campaigns for Spokane County wildfire victims. We will list the verified campaigns below.

More Videos

SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent wildfires all over eastern Washington have caused intense devastation for many in the community. According to Washington DNR, between the Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire, over 200 structures have been burned down. With that amount of loss in the community, many people are turning to crowdfunding solutions to raise money.

KREM2 has verified several GoFundMe campaigns for Spokane County wildfire victims. We will list the verified campaigns below.

WATCH RELATED: Here is how to donate to help victims of the Gray and Oregon Road wildfires

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Before You Leave, Check This Out