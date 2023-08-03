x
Wildfire

U.S. Forest Service, crews responding to growing wildfire near Hayden Lake

The Ridge Creek Fire is currently estimated at 100 acres. Everyone on Hayden Lake is being asked to clear the waterway.
Credit: U.S. Forest Service

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Crews with the U.S. Forest Service - Idaho Panhandle National Forests are responding to a growing wildfire near Hayden Lake.

Everyone on Hayden Lake is being asked to clear the waterway for emergency firefighting traffic. The fire is currently estimated at 100 acres, according to InciWeb.

According to officials, the "Ridge Creek" fire was confirmed sometime Thursday afternoon. It is located around 3.5 miles eats of the north tip of Hayden Lake and north of Hayden Creek Road in the Ridge Creek drainage.

10 interagency aircraft are attacking the fire, along with 4 firebosses, Type 1 and Type 2 helicopters, two large air tankers and a lead plane. Firefighters are on scene as well.

