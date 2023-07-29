Evacuations issued for Okanogan County Eagle Bluff Fire

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the fire's burned an estimated 10,000 acres.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire burning in Okanogan County has resulted in Level 2 (Be Ready to Leave!) evacuations on both east and west sides of State Route 97 near the border of Oroville.

The fire, known as the Eagle Bluff Fire, has burned an estimated 10,000 acres as of 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. According to Okanogan County Emergency Management (OCEM), a Red Cross Shelter has been set up at Oroville High School at 1008 Ironwood St in Oroville.

So far 27 people used the shelter overnight.

Evacuees should leave south towards Oroville. OCEM says people needing shelter for their animals can go to the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds. The address is 12 Rodeo Rd in Tonasket.

So far, three buildings burned in the fire. OCEM believes the fire is man-caused, but is still under investigation.

The fire also crossed the border into Canada where it's burned over 2,100 acres according to the British Columbia Wildlife Service.

The total acreage burned across the U.S.-Canada border is over 12,000 acres.

OCEM said the fire's calm down since it started Saturday afternoon, but it remains very active.

State mobilization's been authorized for this fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Red Cross officials said assistance at the shelter will include food, cots and other urgent needs. However, they're encouraging evacuees to bring the following for each family member: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items.

The Red Cross also recommends special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas & toys, should also be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

