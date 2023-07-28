New details emerge in deal reached between AMR and Spokane EMTs after threats of strike

According to Teamsters Local 690 union rep. Joe Kuhn, AMR accepted the "last, best and final agreement" that would approve increased wages over the next 3 years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — New details have emerged in the deal reached between Spokane EMTs and AMR (American Medical Response).

The deal was secured after AMR employees threatened to strike over disagreements regarding the contract.

According to Teamsters Local 690 Union business agent Joe Kuhn, AMR accepted the "last, best and final agreement" that would approve increased wages over the next 3 years.

Kuhn told KREM 2 those wages could range from 36.75%-43%.

According to Kuhn, this is is the highest negotiation in company history, affecting 278 employees. In the first year of the contract, EMTs will make $20 an hour. By the end of the contract, they'll be making $25 an hour.

At this time, Kuhn says he's proofing the new contract and will send it to the employer by next week. Agreement on the contract will take immediate effect and people will have to be paid their new wage for work from July 1, 2023 to date.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.