Level 1 evacuations in place as state fire assistance mobilizes for Wawawai Fire

According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, the Wawawai Fire is currently burning approximately 500 acres and is 0% contained.

According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, the Wawawai Fire is currently burning approximately 500 acres and is 0% contained. The fire started on July 24 at 9:22 p.m. and is burning grass and brush. Fire crews say the fire is threatening crops, rangeland and infrastructure in the area, including 911 communication towers.

Level 1 (Be Ready!) evacuations are in place for residents near Wawawai Road from the Snake River to Wawawai-Pullman Road. There are currently no road closures.

On Tuesday, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state fire assistance at the request of Whitman County Fire District 12. Through the mobilization, three strike teams from the Fire Protection Bureau are responding and the fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team. Personnel with the state fire marshal's office are working on the ground and remotely to coordinate where resources will go.

In total, six engines, three dozers, two helicopters and 35 personnel are working to contain the fire. Crews are focusing on construction containment lines around the fire at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

