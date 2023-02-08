Level 3 evacuations issued for wildfire burning in area of W. Anderson Rd. and S. Cheney Spokane Rd.

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for W. Anderson Rd. from Cheney Spokane Rd. to Columbia Plateau Trail.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Crews are responding to a growing wildfire in area of W. Anderson Rd. and S. Cheney Spokane Rd.

Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued for W. Anderson Rd. from Cheney Spokane Rd. to Columbia Plateau Trail. Crews say the fire is approximately 3 acres at this time with structures threatened.

According to Spokane County Fire District 3, the fire is burning in an area that is difficult for crews to access. Firefighting aircraft have been requested and are en-route to assist.

Firefighters are responding to a reported brush fire in the area of W. Anderson Rd and S. Cheney-Spokane Rd. Unknown... Posted by Spokane County Fire District #3 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

