Up to 4,000-acre wildfire forces evacuations near Lake Chelan

At least 100 homes are threatened by a wildfire burning near Lake Chelan.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — At least 100 homes and structures were under level 3 evacuation orders Monday morning due to a wildfire burning near Lake Chelan and Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park. A level 3 order means “leave immediately.”

The Twenty-Five Mile Fire started Sunday and has burned up to 4,000 acres as of Monday morning, according to Chelan County Emergency Management. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said the fire was human-caused in its morning brief, but no further details were available.

The NWCC morning brief said there is extreme fire behavior with flames burning timber.

Around 200 other structures were under level 1 (get ready) and level 2 (get set) evacuation orders. Chelan County is updating an interactive map showing the latest evacuation orders for the area.

The U.S. Forest Service said Sunday that air support has "been doing great work to support crews on the ground,” and that a type 3 incident management team is on the way.

Fields Point Landing: Fields Point Landing will be closed today. Those folks who are coming down lake and who are... Posted by Chelan County Emergency Management on Monday, August 16, 2021

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Morgen Owings Elementary School, located at 407 E. Woodin Ave. in Chelan, for anyone displaced by the fire.

Currently, Shady Pass Road and South Lakeshore Road are closed in the area of the fire for emergency personnel.