Brush fire in Chelan County grows to 1,000 acres, prompts evacuations

A 1,000-acre brush fire is burning grass and sage off of Red Apple Road between Cashmere and Wenatchee.

A 3-alarm brush fire continues to burn in Chelan County Wednesday morning. The Red Apple Fire forced evacuations Tuesday night, and state firefighting resources have been called to help contain the blaze.

The fire is burning in the 3300 block of Red Apple Road between the towns of Cashmere and Wenatchee along US 2. The fire is burning grass and sage and is estimated to have burned 1,000 acres so far, according to the Washington Emergency Management Division.

The fire is threatening 234 homes, orchards and a power substation. The Chelan County Emergency Management posted the following level 3 evacuation orders for residents Wednesday:

Level 3: Leave now orders are in place for the east side of Burch Mountain Road to include Burch View Lane, Buck Haven Lane, Sky Crest Lane, Kimberly Court, McMullin Road, Ohme Road to include Ohme Gardens and Mountain Goat Lane due to wildfire activity. Evacuate immediately.

Map of some of the Level 3 areas for tonight's fire. Posted by Chelan County Emergency Management on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Maria Langer lives about 10 miles away from the fire in Malaga and said she could see the flames from her window early Wednesday morning.

“I happened to be up in the middle of the night and looked out the window and saw [the fire], and after that, there was no sleep,” Langer told KING 5.

Apparently, seeing a major wildfire from my window at 3 AM has a waking effect. No more sleep for me tonight. So I dragged out the tripod and my Nikon with its 70-300mm lens and took some real photos. pic.twitter.com/MjVex1BXNP — ᗰᗩᖇIᗩ ᒪᗩᑎGEᖇ 🌧🚁🌬🍒 (@mlanger) July 14, 2021

The Washington State Patrol authorized state firefighting resources to mobilize Tuesday to support local firefighters working to contain the fire.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 508 N Western Ave. in Wenatchee for anyone needing shelter due to the fire.