Spokane burn restrictions have finally been lifted

Spokane Fire Marshals report that the lift will go into effect this Friday at 8 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Spokane‘s weather shifts to cooler and wetter conditions, local fire marshals have lifted restrictions for campfires, fire bowls and fire pits in Spokane County and surrounding areas.

The lift will go into effect on Friday at 8 a.m.

This lift will come five months after restrictions were put into place this past June.

According to recent press releases from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the lift will remain in place until the weather transitions to more unsafe levels.

“We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” Spokane Valley Fire Marshal Greg Rogers said. “It’s been a long, challenging wildfire season that began with a historic number of fires that were unrelenting – until now.”

The Spokane Fire Marshals also reported that while this lift is in place, residents must follow important guidelines to ensure the safety of themselves and others, including knowledge of approved fire extinguishing equipment and safe wind conditions.

“This fire season has been historic in the number of wildland fires and acres burned across the nation,” said Spokane Fire Marshal Lance Dahl. “Regional firefighters appreciate Spokane residents who did their part during the burn restriction. With the burn restrictions being lifted, please continue to use safe recreational burning practices.”

If people follow the regulations, outdoor recreational fires, including campfires, are allowed in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Millwood and throughout all unincorporated areas of Spokane County.