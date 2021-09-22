North Idaho College Board of Trustees vote to fire current president

Lita Burns, Vice President for Instruction, was voted in by a majority of the board to stand in as acting president.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In a 3-2 vote, the North Idaho College Board of Trustees voted to terminate college President Rick MacLennan’s contract without cause by the end of day Thursday, ending his five year term as the longest-serving president among Idaho’s community colleges, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The vote was taken at the board meeting tonight, with the motion presented by Trustee Michael Barnes. Board chair Todd Banducci and Trustees Barnes and Greg McKenzie voted for the motion to pass, with Christie Wood and Ken Howard voting against.

According to the president’s contract, NIC agrees to pay MacLennan 12 months of salary and benefits or the remainder of the term of the contract, whichever is less.

The contract reads, “This provision shall be construed as liquidated damages, and not as a penalty, to compensate the President for the injury by reason of such termination, it being impossible to ascertain or estimate the entire or exact cost, damage or injury that the President may sustain by reason of such termination and such sum is agreed upon as full compensation for the injury or damage suffered by the President.”

MacLennan’s contract has about a year and a half remaining.

His annual salary is $222,691.56.

