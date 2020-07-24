Red Flag Warning expanded in Eastern Washington for Friday

The National Weather Service expanded a Red Flag Warning to Methow and Okanogan Valley as well as the Spokane area for Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service extended a Red Flag Warning for most of Eastern Washington Friday, which is expected to last from 1 to 8 p.m.

The NWS says a fire could spread rapidly in grassy areas and sage brush due to dry air and gusty winds forecasted for this evening.



The Red Flag Warning covers the Columbia Basin, Kittitas Valley, Wenatchee Valley, the Lake Chelan area, Methow Valley, Okanogan Valley, Washington Palouse and Spokane areas, according to the NWS Spokane branch.

The NWS recommends the following:

Don't mow or trim dry grass.

Check towing equipment and eliminate the possibility of dragging it.

Don't use outdoor equipment that might produce sparks.

Never park on tall, dry grass.