Level 3 evacuations issued for Greenhouse Fire on Colville Reservation

The fire is burning west of Nespelem and the cause is under investigation. The blaze started at 2:40 p.m. Thursday and the Nespelem School is threatened.

NESPELEM, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued due to the Greenhouse Fire on the Colville Reservation west of Nespelem, which is burning approximately 1,200 acres as of Thursday night.

According to a release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation's Department of Natural Resources, a Level 3 evacuation has been issued for the area including the following buildings: the Nespelem School, Colville Tribal Corrections Facility, Tribal Archives and Records, the Tribal Transfer Station and several homes.

The Colville Tribal Recycling Facility has been burned, according to the release.

A Level 3 evacuation order means that people need to leave due to imminent and life-threatening danger.

The fire is located east of Columbia River Road and it has since jumped Schoolhouse Loop Road west of Nespelem, according to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.

Thirty-seven inmates at the Tribal Corrections Facility were evacuated to a local facility, and the Corrections Command Center was closed due to heavy smoke but will reopen Friday, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation said.

The fire is burning tall and dry grasses along with sage and bitter brush, according to the release. Steep slopes and winds caused the fire to grow, and the fire is moving northeast from Nespelem.

Air crews have been dropping water and retardant to protect Nespelem, building and cultural sites, according to the release. Firefighters built a dozer line along the north perimeter of the fire.

A Type 2 Incident Command Team is expected to arrive on Friday and local fire departments along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs are assisting, according to the release.