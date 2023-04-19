DNR: Prescribed burn happening on 140 acres in Okanogan County

A prescribed burn is conducted every year to reduce the risk of wildfire and restore forest health before wildfire season officially starts.

OKANOGAN, Wash. — A prescribed burn has been approved for this spring in Okanogan County, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Along with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), DNR is planning a prescribed burn on 140 acres located south of Loomis. The burn could start as early as April 20 but will ultimately depend on weather conditions and safety.

Prescribed burning is done every year in each BLM district as part of the natural resource management program. These burns reduce dangerous fuels, prepare certain areas for trees to be planted and improve food supply for livestock in the area.

It is also said to reduce the smoke caused by fires due to the reduction of wildfire fuels.

DNR, BLM and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are in charge of the operation and worked together on the last burn in March 2022. Last year marked the first time a DNR-implemented burn has happened in more than 15 years.

"The three agencies are committed to conducting all prescribed fires as safely and effectively as possible, which may require postponing a burn on short notice if weather conditions are not optimal," DNR said in a statement.

