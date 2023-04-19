Prescribed burns starting soon in Idaho Panhandle

Although the fire districts know the burns will happen soon, fire managers will look at the weather forecast and fuels to decide if and when the burn can be done.

IDAHO, USA — Multiple prescribed burning projects are planned for this spring across the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.

Good conditions are expected over the next few weeks, which will give the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coeur d'Alene Field Office a chance to ignite prescribed burns. Several planned projects will be visible from main roadways and cities in North Idaho.

Prescribed burning is done every year in each BLM district as part of the natural resource management program. These burns reduce dangerous fuels, prepare certain areas for trees to be planted and improve food supply for livestock in the area.

Although the districts know the burns will happen soon, fire managers will look at the weather forecast and fuels to decide if and when the burn can be done safely. The burns will also be monitored to make sure it doesn't spread.

Public land management agencies work with the Montana/Idaho Airshed Group and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to make sure smoke doesn't impact people or animals.

The public is being asked to stay away from project areas while the burns are happening and for a few days afterward. Signs will be posted along access roads and near other impacted areas during the burns and temporary access restrictions might be put in place.

The exact timing and acreage of the burn will depend on fuel conditions and wind patterns. Project statuses can be monitored here.

Anyone seeking additional information is welcome to call the IPNF Fire Information Line at 208-557-8813.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.