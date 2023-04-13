'Be Fire Smart': Illegal burning calls increasing in Spokane County

Burning outdoors, including yard debris, is not allowed in most areas of Spokane County.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fire agencies across Spokane County are reporting an increase in illegal burning calls and uncontrolled fires across the county.

Burning outdoors, including yard debris, is not allowed in most areas of Spokane County, and recreational fires are currently allowed until burn restrictions are put in place later this summer.

Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), The Spokane Fire Department (SFD), Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency (Spokane Clean Air), along with surrounding fire agencies are asking residents to avoid illegal burning.

The agencies said warmer spring weather after a long winter has residents outdoors doing yard work and spring cleaning, which could lead to a fire.

Burning garbage, including construction material, and the use of burn barrels is prohibited in the region.

“Wildfires are not usually a concern during the Spring in the Pacific Northwest; however we have already seen several small grass fires locally. We encourage people to use caution when burning recreationally," Lance Dahl, Fire Marshal, said.

Recreational fires that get out of control are a common cause of wildfires caused by people. Residents can be held financially responsible for the cost of the fire department response and any property damage it caused.

“As we hop into what appears to be a typical Inland Northwest spring, it’s time to bring wildland awareness to the top of our minds! Fire can spread quickly in dry fuels left over from winter, so let’s start to raise our seasonal awareness levels this week," Brett Anderson, Deputy Fire Marshal, said.

To avoid a fire follow the “Be Fire Smart” rules:

Use clean, dry firewood or manufactured logs.

Burn 25’ feet away from any structure, like a house, garage, or fence.

Have an extinguisher or charged water hose nearby.

Stay near the fire.

Keep any fire small, no larger than 3’ feet wide and 2' feet tall.

Put out the fire completely!

For more information on current burn restrictions, visit Burn Restrictions - Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.