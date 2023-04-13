Police: One person unaccounted for in Moses Lake house fire

Four adults in the house were able to evacuate before the house partially collapsed. However, it is believed one adult was still inside the house.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One person is unaccounted for after a Moses Lake house fire that sparked early Thursday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, at around 3 a.m., firefighters put out a fire in a house located at the 2900 block Road, D.9-Northeast, in Moses Lake.

Four adult occupants of the house were able to evacuate before the house partially collapsed. However, it is believed one adult is still inside the house.

Firefighters believe the body of the unaccounted person is inside the house, and they will start recovery efforts after daylight on Thursday morning.

Officials will be releasing more information throughout the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

