Spokane firefighters respond to fire at South Hill home

Both flames and dark smoke could be seen coming from the house.

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane firefighters are working to put out a fire at a South Hill home on Saturday.

The fire began Saturday afternoon in the area of Crestline and 48th Street on the South Hill, not far from the Southeast Sports Complex.

Both flames and dark smoke could be seen coming from the house.

It's unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe to help the victims of the fire can be found here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

#BREAKING House fire on 48th Street on the South Hill. Firefighters still putting out some flames @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/QznNhvPUJq — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) April 8, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.