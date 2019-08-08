KELLER, Wash. — There is growing concern the Williams Flats Fire burning on the Colville Reservation could spread east of the Columbia River near Lake Roosevelt.

Lightning likely sparked the Williams Flats Fire on Friday after an early morning thunderstorm. It is burning within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington.

According to the latest update given by the Northwest Incident Management Team on Wednesday, the Williams Flats Fire has consumed 21,190 acres of land.

People staying at the Two Rivers Resort have a front row view of the fire burning directly across the water from where they are staying.

RELATED: Level 3, 2, 1 evacuations in place for 21,000-acre Williams Flats Fire

On Wednesday morning, many people staying at the resort woke up to ash on their RV's, boats and cars. The wind carrying embers could move the fire east, it's why Wednesday afternoon some communities were put on a level one evacuation notice.

Williams Flats Fire burns more than 21,000-acres on Colville Reservation Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County. Smoke from the Williams Flat Fire on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County.

Cheryl Bradford received a call from local law enforcement, letting her know what's going on and to begin preparing. If the situation gets worse they could be forced to leave their home. You can imagine, trying to pack a lifetime into their van is not an easy thing to do.

"It's hard because I don't want to lose anything because everything is sentimental but at the same time I'd rather escape with our lives and our pets and what little we can get in here than try and fight something that's probably not fight-able," Bradford said.

Bradford said some of her neighbors do not have land lines around here and cell service is very limited so she plans to go check on her neighbors.

Meantime, at the Two Rivers Resort, Mark Johnson and his staff are checking in on conditions to make sure their guest stay safe and receive any notices while on the property.

"It can people get scared away, a lot of hype," Johnson said.

The resort is a popular summer time getaway, their RV spots and marine docks are booked all summer. So far no guest has cancelled their reservation due to the fire, but some said they might consider it if things get worse.

"If gets worse we may not take the boat out much but right now a matter of fact we are spending more time in the camper with the air conditioning on just to get out of the smoky haze," said Curt Wood.

RELATED: Spokane air quality moves back into 'moderate' range

RELATED: Spokane Symphony moves concert from Arbor Crest Winery to Fox Theater amid heat, smoke concerns

RELATED: Why is wildfire smoke so bad in the Spokane area?