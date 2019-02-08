FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuations of varying levels, including Level 3, are in place in Ferry and Stevens counties due to a wildfire burning more than 21,000 acres on the Colville Reservation.

Lightning likely sparked the Williams Flats Fire on Friday after an early morning thunderstorm. It is burning within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington.

According to the latest update given by the Northwest Incident Management Team on Wednesday, the Williams Flats Fire has consumed 21,190 acres of land.

A spokesperson from the Ferry County Sheriff's Office say Level 3 evacuations are in place for all areas south of the intersection of Little Nine Mile Creek with Nine Mile-Hellgate Road west to the Whitestone Lookout.

Level 3 means leave now.

The Steven's County Sheriff's Office issued Level 1 evacuations for the Enterprise, Two Rivers and West End communities in the Fruitland, Washington area.

Map of level 1 evacuations in Fruitland, Washington area for the Williams Flats Fire.

Stevens Co. Sheriff

Level 1 means that people living in the area should be aware of the nearby fire and ready to leave if needed. Homes are not immediately in danger but the only road out of the area may be blocked by fire. Anyone who remains in the area may not be able to leave once the fire reaches Nine Mile-Hellgate Road.

One home near the fire remains under a Level 2 evacuation. Multiple roads are closed, including Kuehne, Firelander, Refrigerator Canyon and Canteen Creek roads.

Evacuees are asked to go to the Inchelium Community Center. A place to stay overnight will be arranged at or near the community center for those who need shelter.

Drone temporarily suspends firefighting efforts

Crews had to suspend operations due to an unauthorized drone flying through the Temporary Flight Restriction area on Tuesday.

Incident Commander Doug Johnson said Tuesday night that a drone entered the TFR designated area surrounding the fire.

The drone caused all firefighting aircraft, including helicopters and large retardant planes, to suspend operations and return to the airport. The suspension continued until a crews verified the drone left the area.

During that time, no aerial support was provided to the firefighters on the ground, and the fire was allowed to burn unchecked. Any person identified flying a drone or unmanned aircraft system in a TFR could be subject to a $20,000 fine.

"Remember, 'If you fly, we can't,'" Johnson said.

RELATED: Why crews have made little progress on the Williams Flats Fire

Fire is 25% contained

The Williams Flats Fire is 25% contained, according to the NIMT. Crews have managed to save all structures and cultural resources so far.

Crews said most of the progress being made is on the northeast end of the fire. The biggest concern to firefighters is weather conditions. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday and temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees.

Fire crews want to remind the public not to get close to aircraft that are scooping water from the lake. This can slow the process of the aircraft's ability to quickly get water to help put the fire out.

Boaters on Lake Roosevelt should stay clear of firefighting efforts. There is also a temporary flight restriction of 10 miles around the wildfire.

The nearby Lundstrom Butte Fire has burned 10 acres and is 100% contained.

The Confederated Tribes said the fire is fueled by fallen trees, grass and brush. Firefighters are battling access to the area, steep, rocky slopes, and rattlesnakes.

More than 870 personnel are assigned to fight the fires.

RELATED: Watch: Lightning strikes power box, damages two North Spokane homes

RELATED: Is it safe to watch lightning outdoors during a thunderstorm?

RELATED: Two Spokane Valley homes catch fire in 4 hours during thunderstorm