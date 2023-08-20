Governor Jay Inslee addresses the state of the Gray fires in press conference

Earlier, Gov. Inslee issued an emergency proclamation to gather state resources to battle the flames.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee went to Spokane County on Sunday to meet with leaders working to extinguish the Gray & Oregon Road wildfires. Those fires have burned 20,000 acres and downed almost 200 structures over the weekend.

The fires are currently still active. Gov. Inslee issued an emergency proclamation to gather state resources to battle the flames.

"We want to thank the individuals of Spokane County who stepped forward, the donations that are coming in, the volunteers that are coming forward," Gov. Inslee said. "It's been very inspiring to see the Spokane Community pulled together to do everything they can for people."

His visit to Spokane County included a briefing at Lakeland Village and the Spokane Falls Community College (an evacuation center for those impacted by the Gray Fire).

"There's a lot to be proud of here in our state, people pulling together, everybody's coming together, we're fighting the basic source. And we will continue to do so." Gov. Inslee said.

Spokane County Fire District 10 Chief Cody Rohrbach also spoke alongside Inslee. According to Chief Rohrbach, current weather conditions could help fire crews fight the fire.

"Our priorities continue to be life safety, property conservation, ensuring that our community is out that they're in a safe place and minimizing the damage from this fire," Rohrbach said.

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, who also spoke with Inslee, reiterated staying away from the fires and the areas where crews are working.

"We are using law enforcement resources from both the state patrol the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Department, all of our regional assets to keep those areas safe," Nowels said.

Crews continue to get a handle on the Gray and Oregon Road fires and survey the damage left behind.

Governor Jay Inslee just arrived at Lakeland Village in Medical Lake. He’ll make a number of stops during his visit to Spokane today @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/xqwhNzY5x6 — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) August 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Stick with KREM 2 News for future updates on the governor's visits.

